Samsung's belated One UI 7 rollout reaches the mid-range Galaxy A54 and Tab S9 FE duo at last
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update is no longer exclusive to high-end Galaxy devices.
If Samsung's inexplicable (and inexcusable) tardiness in delivering stable Android 15 goodies to the high-end Galaxy S24 family made you skeptical that the newest OS version could expand to as many devices as the company anticipated a month ago, the latest moves on the One UI 7 rollout front are guaranteed to radically change your negative attitude.
Yes, the world's number one smartphone vendor took forever to get the ball rolling after Google's Android 15 release for eligible Pixel products all the way back in October 2024, but now the love is being spread faster than many thought possible, from the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to the S23 lineup, S24 FE, S22, S21, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S8, and even the Tab S9 FE duo and Galaxy A54 handset.
That's right, Samsung has officially moved to the mid-range stage of its Android 15 upgrading process, bringing its proprietary One UI 7 take on Google's latest OS iteration to three hugely popular budget-friendly devices.
The spring 2023-released Galaxy A54 5G and the slightly younger Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants have obviously sold like hotcakes in many countries around the world, but for the time being, only their users in South Korea can install the latest 3GB+ updates filled to the brim with UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security patches.
Samsung's homeland will of course be followed by other markets soon enough, but I'm afraid I can't give you a firm timeline right now for any specific region.
What I can tell you with a pretty high degree of confidence is that a bunch of other Galaxy A-series phones will also join the stable Android 15-based One UI 7 club in the coming weeks, from the A55 to the A16 and from the A34 to the A25 and A15.
Curiously enough, the Galaxy A35 has actually beaten both the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A55 to the One UI 7 punch a few days ago, which makes it even more clear that Samsung is committed to make amends to as many of its fans as possible for their excruciatingly long wait.
