Samsung's belated One UI 7 rollout reaches the mid-range Galaxy A54 and Tab S9 FE duo at last

One UI 7





Yes, the world's number one smartphone vendor took forever to get the ball rolling after Google's Android 15 release for eligible Pixel products all the way back in October 2024, but now the love is being spread faster than many thought possible, from the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to the S23 lineup, S22, S21, S24 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S8, and even the Tab S9 FE duo and Galaxy A54 handset.





Android 15 upgrading process, bringing its proprietary One UI 7 take on Google's latest OS iteration to three hugely popular budget-friendly devices. That's right, Samsung has officially moved to the mid-range stage of itsupgrading process, bringing its proprietarytake on Google's latest OS iteration to three hugely popular budget-friendly devices.









Samsung's homeland will of course be followed by other markets soon enough, but I'm afraid I can't give you a firm timeline right now for any specific region.





Android 15 -based One UI 7 What I can tell you with a pretty high degree of confidence is that a bunch of other Galaxy A-series phones will also join the stable-basedclub in the coming weeks, from the A55 to the A16 and from the A34 to the A25 and A15.



