Samsung’s One UI 7 update hits these devices in the US

One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung has been on fire lately trying to fulfill its promise to bring One UI 7 to dozens of its Galaxy devices. After a very late start, the South Korean giant has finally kicked off the rollout of, but, as with all these major updates, not everyone gets it at the same time.We’ve been reporting about Samsung deliveringa plethora of Galaxy devices, but these were only getting the update in South Korea. Now it’s finally reached US shores, which means it’s just a matter of a few days before everyone is up to date with the latest piece of software provided by Samsung.The good news is this time around it’s not just two or three phones that are getting updated, but nearly a dozen. If you’re in the United States and have been waitingfor months, you’ll be happy to know that the following Galaxy devices should receive the update starting this week: