Samsung’s One UI 7 update hits these devices in the US
Samsung has been on fire lately trying to fulfill its promise to bring One UI 7 to dozens of its Galaxy devices. After a very late start, the South Korean giant has finally kicked off the rollout of One UI 7, but, as with all these major updates, not everyone gets it at the same time.
We’ve been reporting about Samsung delivering One UI 7 a plethora of Galaxy devices, but these were only getting the update in South Korea. Now it’s finally reached US shores, which means it’s just a matter of a few days before everyone is up to date with the latest piece of software provided by Samsung.
The good news is this time around it’s not just two or three phones that are getting updated, but nearly a dozen. If you’re in the United States and have been waiting One UI 7 for months, you’ll be happy to know that the following Galaxy devices should receive the update starting this week:
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S21 family | Image credit: PhoneArena
The availability of the update will also depend on the carrier, but there’s at least one good piece of news. AT&T is reportedly rolling out One UI 7 to the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’re sure other Galaxy devices will follow soon.
On the other hand, a few other US carriers like T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are now delivering the same One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S22 series. All three major carriers in the country – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, are also reportedly in the process of rolling out the long-awaited One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S21 series.
If your phone is not on the list above, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as Samsung plans to finish the One UI 7 rollout by the end of June. We’ll keep an eye out for any new info on the matter, so stick around.
