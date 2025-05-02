Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Samsung’s One UI 7 update hits these devices in the US

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
Samsung has been on fire lately trying to fulfill its promise to bring One UI 7 to dozens of its Galaxy devices. After a very late start, the South Korean giant has finally kicked off the rollout of One UI 7, but, as with all these major updates, not everyone gets it at the same time.

We’ve been reporting about Samsung delivering One UI 7 a plethora of Galaxy devices, but these were only getting the update in South Korea. Now it’s finally reached US shores, which means it’s just a matter of a few days before everyone is up to date with the latest piece of software provided by Samsung.

The good news is this time around it’s not just two or three phones that are getting updated, but nearly a dozen. If you’re in the United States and have been waiting One UI 7 for months, you’ll be happy to know that the following Galaxy devices should receive the update starting this week:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21 family | Image credit: PhoneArena

The availability of the update will also depend on the carrier, but there’s at least one good piece of news. AT&T is reportedly rolling out One UI 7 to the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’re sure other Galaxy devices will follow soon.

On the other hand, a few other US carriers like T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are now delivering the same One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S22 series. All three major carriers in the country – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, are also reportedly in the process of rolling out the long-awaited One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S21 series.

If your phone is not on the list above, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as Samsung plans to finish the One UI 7 rollout by the end of June. We’ll keep an eye out for any new info on the matter, so stick around.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial

Latest News

Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless