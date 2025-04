Samsung unexpectedly rolls out One UI 7 for these Galaxy devices

One UI 7

Samsung’s troubled One UI 7 update is still making waves after so many months. The company’s inability to deliver one of the most important software updates of the year on time continues to affect Samsung users all over the world.At the beginning of the month, Samsung confirmed that some its most recent flagships will finally receive the update in April, followed by the rest of the Galaxy devices in May and June.Unfortunately, the South Korean giant was forced to put the rollout on hold for a few days due to a serious bug that wasn’t found during beta testing. After resuming the rollout, Samsung released a revised One UI 7 rollout schedule , which includes some of its older flagships on the list of devices that should get the update in April.After so many disappointments, it’s hard to believe that Samsung will actually keep its promise. Starting today, theupdate is rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series.Granted, the update is only available in South Korea at the moment, it should expand to more countries in the next few days. In most cases, the update weighs in at around 5 GB and includes the April 2025 security patch.