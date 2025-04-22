Samsung unexpectedly rolls out One UI 7 for these Galaxy devices

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung’s troubled One UI 7 update is still making waves after so many months. The company’s inability to deliver one of the most important software updates of the year on time continues to affect Samsung users all over the world.

At the beginning of the month, Samsung confirmed that some its most recent flagships will finally receive the update in April, followed by the rest of the Galaxy devices in May and June.

Unfortunately, the South Korean giant was forced to put the rollout on hold for a few days due to a serious bug that wasn’t found during beta testing. After resuming the rollout, Samsung released a revised One UI 7 rollout schedule, which includes some of its older flagships on the list of devices that should get the update in April.

After so many disappointments, it’s hard to believe that Samsung will actually keep its promise. Starting today, the One UI 7 update is rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Granted, the update is only available in South Korea at the moment, it should expand to more countries in the next few days. In most cases, the update weighs in at around 5 GB and includes the April 2025 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now receive the One UI 7 update | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although Samsung just made an important step toward fulfilling its promise to its customers to deliver the One UI 7 update quicker, there are still quite a few devices that should receive the update this month. Here is the new schedule for the One UI 7 update, which was released last month:

  • April 2025 - Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra;
  • May 2025 - Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, Galaxy M34, M33, Galaxy A25, A16, A15, A14, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Tab A9, Galaxy Tab Active 5, Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

The Galaxy S22 and S21 series should be next to receive the update, along with Samsung’s older foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

