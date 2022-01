Samsung officially announces the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022

Samsung has finally revealed it, folks! After many rumors, leaks, and reports we have the official date and time for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event . It will be held virtually on February 9 at 10 AM EST or 7 AM PST at Samsung.com.Given all the information about the event that came out prior to Samsung’s statement, it is hard to say this is a surprise. Just a couple of days ago the famous leaker Evan Blass stated the same date, while saying the time would be 3 PM (probably meant to address the GMT time zone)The Galaxy Unpacked event will most probably reveal Samsung’s next flagship lineup—the Galaxy S22 series . As if a new flagship phone lineup wasn’t enough, some rumors indicate that Samsung will also unveil the new Galaxy Tab S8 series , which would supposedly include the controversial Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra featuring a notch.