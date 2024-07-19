Samsung's new stuff is far more exciting than anything Apple has now: Galaxy AI, Fold 6, Galaxy Ring

Apple Vision Pro

That’s an interesting one, which is why I’ve put it into a whole different category of the Apple vs Samsung rivalry.It’s the part where (as usual) Samsung decides to get “inspired” by Apple’s design by putting its own twist on it, and this time, it’s the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch Ultra that look shockingly familiar.Clearly inspired by the square Apple Watch Ultra, I find the look of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra to be super badass. In fact, I prefer this design to Apple’s.And although Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a blatant copy of the AirPods Pro, I don’t really care. In my view, the stem design has always been the right, most practical way to make a pair of wireless earbuds.Not to mention, I find Samsung’s transparent top cover to give the Galaxy Buds Pro a bit more character than found on my AirPods Pro. They also come in more than one color, which makes them a bit more… exciting.As you can see, Samsung simply seems to have more to bring to the table in 2024. And everything Samsung has to offer seems to be more practical and exciting for the majority of users - including a moderate tech enthusiast like me.Apple seems to be making certain futuristic moves in uncertain directions - shout out to the, which costs €4,000 where I am right now. Meanwhile, Cupertino’s other bold projects like Apple Car seem to be cancelled, while no foldable iPhone/iPad is in sight.To top it all off, Apple Intelligence will be available only on a handful of the latest iPhones - also, it’s not coming out until 2025. In practical terms, the entry point to Apple’s flagship, AI-powered iPhone, will be the- expected to start at $800.And if you want a large-screen iPhone (and most people do), you’d have to jump to thePlus - to find out that the vanilla iPhones won’t even get the same AI tricks as their Pro counterparts.And last but not least, I can’t skip mentioning Samsung’s new generation of laptops that (finally) benefit from Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon X Elite chips, which (according to early reviews) are on par with some of Apple’s M-series of MacBook.Make no mistake, this could prove to be a monumental moment for Samsung and Windows - one that would allow for a more comprehensive ecosystem that takes on Apple’s.