Samsung's new stuff is far more exciting than anything Apple has now: Galaxy AI, Fold 6, Galaxy Ring
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Up Next:
There are several ways to measure success in the smartphone business. The most common one would be by “market cap”, which shows how much a company is worth based on the total market value of shares.
But that’s nonsense, because companies like Apple (#2 based on market cap) and Samsung (#22 based on market cap) sell more stuff than just the iPhone and the Galaxy.
Another interesting example of “innovation” is Apple’s “Dynamic Island” hole in the display of the iPhone. Technically, it does something quite clever we don’t see often in the world of smartphones - it uses software to turn a hardware flaw into a feature, which (by definition) is innovative/original.
All in all, the subjective character of “innovation” has led me to believe there’s a better way to recognize how well a phone-maker is performing. Which is why I’ve decided what I care about is which new phone/product excites me more.
And right now, Samsung is flying past Apple in the excitement regards. In fact, I believe this will stay true for the better part of 2025.
To be clear, this isn’t some Samsung vs Apple Vision Pro comparison at all.
Instead, what I’m doing is to break down how Samsung manages to be the more exciting tech company compared to Apple - at least in 2024.
And while phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2/3/4 wouldn’t have made this list, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 manages to address enough of my issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to contribute to Samsung’s 2024 takeover as leader in mobile innovation - sorry, excitement.
Noticeably lighter, thinner and more practical than its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now closer than ever to the best foldables from China - while being the easiest tablet-style foldable to buy around the world.
Features like webpage summarizing and Circle to Search would be a blast to use on the 7.6-inch display of the Fold 6. Not to mention, the 6.3 cover screen is now wider and more usable than ever.
Speaking of AI, unlike Apple Intelligence (coming some time in 2025), Galaxy AI (which is mostly Google AI) is here right now.
Moreover, Samsung’s AI is available on phones as old as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22, which automatically makes Samsung’s older flagships… more exciting than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
I’m absolutely repeating myself, but AI tricks like webpage summarizing, Circle to Search and real-time chat translation are real reasons to buy a Samsung flagship now.
I’m not a “smart ring guy”, so I’ll keep this one short…
I do believe the Galaxy (fitness) Ring is a more practical new product to launch in 2024 than the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which is way ahead of its time.
To be clear, fitness rings like the Galaxy Ring have been on the market for a while now, but it’s the fact that a major player like Samsung enters the scene that could put the spotlight on this seemingly niche product category.
And sure, Samsung doesn’t have Apple’s gravitational pull, but what Apple doesn’t have is a smart ring.
To bring the spotlight back on smartphones, expected to start at $600, the leaked Galaxy S24 FE looks shockingly similar to the $1,000 Galaxy S24+, which leads me to believe the S24 FE might be the dark horse of this year’s phone market as a whole.
In direct comparison to the leaked S24 FE, Apple has no viable alternative to show off, and that’s because Tim Cook & Co have (reportedly) decided to delay the launch of the redesigned iPhone SE 4 until next year.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 (expected to go down to $700 after the launch of the iPhone 16) is going to lack the larger and faster display, capable AI features, and the zoom camera found in the more exciting Galaxy S24 FE.
That’s an interesting one, which is why I’ve put it into a whole different category of the Apple vs Samsung rivalry.
It’s the part where (as usual) Samsung decides to get “inspired” by Apple’s design by putting its own twist on it, and this time, it’s the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch Ultra that look shockingly familiar.
Clearly inspired by the square Apple Watch Ultra, I find the look of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra to be super badass. In fact, I prefer this design to Apple’s.
And although Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a blatant copy of the AirPods Pro, I don’t really care. In my view, the stem design has always been the right, most practical way to make a pair of wireless earbuds.
Not to mention, I find Samsung’s transparent top cover to give the Galaxy Buds Pro a bit more character than found on my AirPods Pro. They also come in more than one color, which makes them a bit more… exciting.
As you can see, Samsung simply seems to have more to bring to the table in 2024. And everything Samsung has to offer seems to be more practical and exciting for the majority of users - including a moderate tech enthusiast like me.
Apple seems to be making certain futuristic moves in uncertain directions - shout out to the Apple Vision Pro, which costs €4,000 where I am right now. Meanwhile, Cupertino’s other bold projects like Apple Car seem to be cancelled, while no foldable iPhone/iPad is in sight.
To top it all off, Apple Intelligence will be available only on a handful of the latest iPhones - also, it’s not coming out until 2025. In practical terms, the entry point to Apple’s flagship, AI-powered iPhone, will be the iPhone 16 - expected to start at $800.
And if you want a large-screen iPhone (and most people do), you’d have to jump to the iPhone 16 Plus - to find out that the vanilla iPhones won’t even get the same AI tricks as their Pro counterparts.
And last but not least, I can’t skip mentioning Samsung’s new generation of laptops that (finally) benefit from Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon X Elite chips, which (according to early reviews) are on par with some of Apple’s M-series of MacBook.
Make no mistake, this could prove to be a monumental moment for Samsung and Windows - one that would allow for a more comprehensive ecosystem that takes on Apple’s.
But that’s nonsense, because companies like Apple (#2 based on market cap) and Samsung (#22 based on market cap) sell more stuff than just the iPhone and the Galaxy.
Then, there’s the “innovation” factor, which is pretty hard to measure - what’s “innovation” for some, doesn’t mean much for others.
Take folding phones, which are considered game-changing by the right type of user (like the person editing this article), or an expensive phone that breaks more easily for… most other people. So far, I fall somewhere in the middle.
Another interesting example of “innovation” is Apple’s “Dynamic Island” hole in the display of the iPhone. Technically, it does something quite clever we don’t see often in the world of smartphones - it uses software to turn a hardware flaw into a feature, which (by definition) is innovative/original.
Then again, it’s just a fancier implementation of a display hole that doesn’t do anything (apart from being a hole) for most of the time you’re using the iPhone.
All in all, the subjective character of “innovation” has led me to believe there’s a better way to recognize how well a phone-maker is performing. Which is why I’ve decided what I care about is which new phone/product excites me more.
And right now, Samsung is flying past Apple in the excitement regards. In fact, I believe this will stay true for the better part of 2025.
Here’s why…
Samsung’s way of innovating is more practical and exciting than Apple’s: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy AI, and Galaxy Ring (vs Apple Vision Pro)
Galaxy Z Fold 6.
To be clear, this isn’t some Samsung vs Apple Vision Pro comparison at all.
Instead, what I’m doing is to break down how Samsung manages to be the more exciting tech company compared to Apple - at least in 2024.
And while phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2/3/4 wouldn’t have made this list, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 manages to address enough of my issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to contribute to Samsung’s 2024 takeover as leader in mobile innovation - sorry, excitement.
This year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a legitimately good alternative to the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Noticeably lighter, thinner and more practical than its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now closer than ever to the best foldables from China - while being the easiest tablet-style foldable to buy around the world.
Recommended Stories
And since I’m not a fan of the somewhat dated design of the Pixel Fold, for me, the Fold 6 is the only way to get the latest and greatest Google/Samsung AI on a large display that fits in your pocket.
Features like webpage summarizing and Circle to Search would be a blast to use on the 7.6-inch display of the Fold 6. Not to mention, the 6.3 cover screen is now wider and more usable than ever.
Galaxy AI is more exciting than Apple Intelligence because (unlike most iPhones) your Galaxy flagship actually has it
Speaking of AI, unlike Apple Intelligence (coming some time in 2025), Galaxy AI (which is mostly Google AI) is here right now.
Moreover, Samsung’s AI is available on phones as old as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22, which automatically makes Samsung’s older flagships… more exciting than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
I’m absolutely repeating myself, but AI tricks like webpage summarizing, Circle to Search and real-time chat translation are real reasons to buy a Samsung flagship now.
I believe it’s a matter of time before more useful AI features become a major selling point for phones, making existing and new Samsung flagships more… exciting. Meanwhile, Apple is being Apple and keeping Apple Intelligence exclusive to the most expen… I mean the most powerful iPhones.
Galaxy Ring might be a more exciting product than Apple Vision Pro, because you can afford it and use it every day
I’m not a “smart ring guy”, so I’ll keep this one short…
I do believe the Galaxy (fitness) Ring is a more practical new product to launch in 2024 than the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, which is way ahead of its time.
To be clear, fitness rings like the Galaxy Ring have been on the market for a while now, but it’s the fact that a major player like Samsung enters the scene that could put the spotlight on this seemingly niche product category.
More specifically, Samsung users will be far more likely to invest in a Samsung-made smart ring rather than one from a different brand.
And sure, Samsung doesn’t have Apple’s gravitational pull, but what Apple doesn’t have is a smart ring.
With iPhone SE being delayed, Galaxy S24 FE is going to be Samsung and Android’s dark horse in 2024
Leaked Galaxy S24.
To bring the spotlight back on smartphones, expected to start at $600, the leaked Galaxy S24 FE looks shockingly similar to the $1,000 Galaxy S24+, which leads me to believe the S24 FE might be the dark horse of this year’s phone market as a whole.
In direct comparison to the leaked S24 FE, Apple has no viable alternative to show off, and that’s because Tim Cook & Co have (reportedly) decided to delay the launch of the redesigned iPhone SE 4 until next year.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 (expected to go down to $700 after the launch of the iPhone 16) is going to lack the larger and faster display, capable AI features, and the zoom camera found in the more exciting Galaxy S24 FE.
Trust me - nothing excites people more than a great deal, and I see the Galaxy S24 FE becoming the best-value phone of the year. At least if it retains the same $600 price as its predecessor.
Samsung has no shame, but the new Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Watch Ultra look like fun versions of AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra vs Galaxy Watch Ultra.
That’s an interesting one, which is why I’ve put it into a whole different category of the Apple vs Samsung rivalry.
It’s the part where (as usual) Samsung decides to get “inspired” by Apple’s design by putting its own twist on it, and this time, it’s the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Watch Ultra that look shockingly familiar.
Clearly inspired by the square Apple Watch Ultra, I find the look of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra to be super badass. In fact, I prefer this design to Apple’s.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra looks square while still having a circular watch face, which (I believe) is the way Apple should’ve gone with the Apple Watch design a while ago.
And although Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a blatant copy of the AirPods Pro, I don’t really care. In my view, the stem design has always been the right, most practical way to make a pair of wireless earbuds.
Not to mention, I find Samsung’s transparent top cover to give the Galaxy Buds Pro a bit more character than found on my AirPods Pro. They also come in more than one color, which makes them a bit more… exciting.
Is Apple making more blunders than usual, or are they “happy accidents”? Apple Vision Pro, Apple Car, iPhone SE 4, Apple Intelligence
AirPods Pro but with a transparent case and lights and s**t.
As you can see, Samsung simply seems to have more to bring to the table in 2024. And everything Samsung has to offer seems to be more practical and exciting for the majority of users - including a moderate tech enthusiast like me.
Apple seems to be making certain futuristic moves in uncertain directions - shout out to the Apple Vision Pro, which costs €4,000 where I am right now. Meanwhile, Cupertino’s other bold projects like Apple Car seem to be cancelled, while no foldable iPhone/iPad is in sight.
To top it all off, Apple Intelligence will be available only on a handful of the latest iPhones - also, it’s not coming out until 2025. In practical terms, the entry point to Apple’s flagship, AI-powered iPhone, will be the iPhone 16 - expected to start at $800.
And if you want a large-screen iPhone (and most people do), you’d have to jump to the iPhone 16 Plus - to find out that the vanilla iPhones won’t even get the same AI tricks as their Pro counterparts.
Another big blunder on Apple’s part might be the decision to delay the iPhone SE 4. The ancient $430 iPhone SE 3 is starting to look absolutely ridiculous in Apple’s lineup in 2024, and it’ll look even next to the Galaxy S24 FE, which appears 10 years newer.
And last but not least, I can’t skip mentioning Samsung’s new generation of laptops that (finally) benefit from Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon X Elite chips, which (according to early reviews) are on par with some of Apple’s M-series of MacBook.
Make no mistake, this could prove to be a monumental moment for Samsung and Windows - one that would allow for a more comprehensive ecosystem that takes on Apple’s.
Challenging Apple’s… ECOSYSTEM? Now, THAT’S war, Samsung.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: