Samsung

Samsung might release two object trackers on January 14: Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 11, 2021, 2:38 AM

While we eagerly await the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, a new leak from 91Mobile and leaker Ishan Agarwal reveals some more details about the expected Samsung SmartTag, a Tile-like object tracker, that is rumored to be released alongside the new Galaxies.

According to the leak, Samsung has planned to launch not only one object tracker, but two: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+. The first will reportedly feature Privacy ID, end-to-end encrypted location, and will seamlessly pair with devices in your house (most probably only Galaxy devices). A SmartTag+ is most likely also going to be released on January 14, alongside the new flagship phones.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag’s model number is EI-T5300, and the SmartTag+’s is EI-T7300. Details about the SmartTag+ have not been disclosed; however, the leaker has shared some information about the SmartTag. First off, it will be able to automatically connect to your Galaxy devices. Additionally, it will be able to ring your Galaxy phone by pressing the SmartTag button twice; you will reportedly be able to share your phone's location with family and friends as well.

To protect your privacy, the Galaxy SmartTag tracker will feature end-to-end encryption and a ‘Privacy ID’, although at the moment there is not a lot of information how this Privacy ID will work to secure your data.

As for the SmartTag’s size and dimensions, it is said that it will measure 1.57 inches x 1.57 in x 0.39 inch (4cm x 4cm x 1cm), and its weight will be 0.45 oz (13 grams). Both trackers will come in a pack of two or four, in four color options: Black, Oatmeal, Denim Blue, and Mint.

Although Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+’s features are unknown right now, we can reasonably expect them to be similar to the SmartTag’s, and to pack something extra to justify the + in the tracker's name.

The SmartTag’s price is expected to be around $18 (15 €).

