Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time

The Galaxy S21+ introduces a redesigned camera bump and thinner bezels





Random Stuff 2 The 4-minuted video, which was published to YouTube by, provides the first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and corroborates everything we have seen thus far.





Upon looking at the video, perhaps the most noticeable change are the razor-thin bezels, which are rumored to be called Blade Bezels. Samsung has fitted the device with a 120Hz 6.7-inch display and, while no major spec improvements are expected, the company seems to have paid particular attention to the bezels.





The redesigned camera bump can also be seen on the rear, as can the matte glass. The person responsible for the video has been using the phone for a few weeks now but wasn't too impressed with the camera. To quote them — the blue is too blue and the green is too green.









This story is developing...





The smartphone is also put through its paces with a Geekbench benchmark too. It scored an impressive 3,326 on the multi-core test and a respectable 1,115 points on the single-core alternative thanks to the newly announced Snapdragon 888.