Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time
The Galaxy S21 leak pipeline has opened and the leaks keep on coming. Days after the first live image of the Galaxy S21+ was published, and hours after more details emerged, the next Samsung flagship has seemingly been spotted on video.
The Galaxy S21+ introduces a redesigned camera bump and thinner bezels
Upon looking at the video, perhaps the most noticeable change are the razor-thin bezels, which are rumored to be called Blade Bezels. Samsung has fitted the device with a 120Hz 6.7-inch display and, while no major spec improvements are expected, the company seems to have paid particular attention to the bezels.
The redesigned camera bump can also be seen on the rear, as can the matte glass. The person responsible for the video has been using the phone for a few weeks now but wasn't too impressed with the camera. To quote them — the blue is too blue and the green is too green.
The smartphone is also put through its paces with a Geekbench benchmark too. It scored an impressive 3,326 on the multi-core test and a respectable 1,115 points on the single-core alternative thanks to the newly announced Snapdragon 888.
This story is developing...
