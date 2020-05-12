Samsung Software updates Tizen

Samsung's age-old Gear S3 and Gear Sport get hot new update with Bixby and many other cool features

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 12, 2020, 7:10 AM
Samsung's age-old Gear S3 and Gear Sport get hot new update with Bixby and many other cool features
Samsung has made some pretty great strides in the smartphone software support department over the last few years, rolling out major new updates for its high-end and even mid-range models considerably faster than ever before, but when it comes to long-term support, the company's Android handsets still have nothing on its Tizen-powered smartwatch family.

After announcing the expansion of a number of cool features from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to the first-gen Galaxy Watch Active and even 2018's non-Active Galaxy Watch around six months ago, Samsung is reportedly delivering a similarly modern goodie pack to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport as we speak in the US and South Korea (with more regions coming soon).

Due to their significantly older hardware, these two wearable devices are obviously not capable of doing every single thing the fall 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 can do, but you're still looking at an extensive list of add-ons and performance enhancements. 

Tipping the scales at a hefty (by smartwatch standards) 100MB+, the latest over-the-air update for the Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport brings Bixby assistance to the table to replace the soon-to-be-discontinued S Voice service. Of course, the digital assistant's wrist functionality is fairly rudimentary, but anything is better than S Voice. Some of the stuff you'll be able to do without using your hands now includes starting an exercise and asking the time difference between your location and a travel destination.

As for Galaxy Watch Active 2-borrowed features, some of the most notable ones are a bunch of new emoticons with a wider range of skin tones, easier access to apps running in the background, and an Always on Display tweak allowing you to read the screen with more ease while charging your smartwatch or setting it in the battery saving mode. 

The lengthy changelog wraps up with a few other handy user interaction enhancements, aiming to improve sleep mode recognition, icon order customization in quick panel, and the intuitiveness of the pre-installed Timer and Stop Watch apps.

In case you're wondering, the Gear S3 is almost four years old, while the Gear Sport was commercially released back in 2017. To put that in perspective, the Gear S3 is older than the Galaxy S8, and the Gear Sport essentially saw daylight at the same time as the Galaxy Note 8, both of those handsets looking doomed to live out the rest of their days running Android 9.0 Pie.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless