Three more Samsung midrangers get Android 10 and One UI 2.0
As SamMobile reported, the Galaxy A20e has started to receive Android 10 as an over-the-air software update. Released mid-2019, the A20e has enjoyed a ton of success as one of Samsung’s most popular midrange phones. In fact, it was globally the second-best-selling phone of Q3 2019. The update was first spotted in Slovakia days ago and should roll out worldwide within weeks.
Finally, the Galaxy J6 has also started to receive its next major software update to One UI 2.0. Initially released in 2018 running Android 8 (Oreo), the handset is approaching two years on the market. The phone enjoyed much love as a budget smartphone, especially in India, and reportedly started receiving updates to Android 10 in Poland. It’s likely to be the J6’s last major Android version update.
The update status of Android devices across manufacturers isn’t great, with under 10% of Android devices enjoying the latest version, but Samsung’s efforts on its recent phones seems to be paying off.