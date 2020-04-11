Samsung Android Software updates

Three more Samsung midrangers get Android 10 and One UI 2.0

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 11, 2020, 2:25 PM
Samsung doesn’t have the most stellar track record for software updates, but it’s doing a good job of pushing Android 10 and its own One UI 2.0 to more and more devices, including some of its older handsets.

As SamMobile reported, the Galaxy A20e has started to receive Android 10 as an over-the-air software update. Released mid-2019, the A20e has enjoyed a ton of success as one of Samsung’s most popular midrange phones. In fact, it was globally the second-best-selling phone of Q3 2019. The update was first spotted in Slovakia days ago and should roll out worldwide within weeks.

The Galaxy A10 is another phone to join the growing Android 10 club. Announced just two months ago, the latest update is nothing unexpected, but it’s still nice to see the latest Android trickle down to the midrange sector relatively quickly. The A10 update is reportedly available now in India, with rollout in other markets expected to follow quickly.

Finally, the Galaxy J6 has also started to receive its next major software update to One UI 2.0. Initially released in 2018 running Android 8 (Oreo), the handset is approaching two years on the market. The phone enjoyed much love as a budget smartphone, especially in India, and reportedly started receiving updates to Android 10 in Poland. It’s likely to be the J6’s last major Android version update.

The update status of Android devices across manufacturers isn’t great, with under 10% of Android devices enjoying the latest version, but Samsung’s efforts on its recent phones seems to be paying off.

