One of the oldest Samsung smartwatches gets an important update
The source of the information also claims that the update brings the Galaxy Watch Active 2 UI to the Gear S2, but we don't have any screenshots to prove it yet. However, it would not be unusual for Samsung to port important features from newer smartwatches to older ones.
It did the same thing with the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport, which got a bucketload of improvements from the Galaxy Watch Active. As anyone can see from the screenshot attached to the article, this isn't a large update (~7MB), so head to the Watch software update in your Galaxy Wearable app to check whether or not it's available for download.
