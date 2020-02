One of the oldest Samsung smartwatches gets an important update

In a surprising move, Samsung has decided to provide Gear S2 users with a new update no less than five years after the smartwatch was launched on the market. The reason Samsung is rolling out the update now eludes us, but it's a nice surprise that you usually take it without asking any questions.Well, of course, you probably want to know what's in it. According to a screenshot (via TizenHelp ), the update should improve the Gear S2's battery usage time, but it will also add stability code for device security.The source of the information also claims that the update brings the Galaxy Watch Active 2 UI to the Gear S2, but we don't have any screenshots to prove it yet. However, it would not be unusual for Samsung to port important features from newer smartwatches to older ones.It did the same thing with the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 , and Gear Sport , which got a bucketload of improvements from the Galaxy Watch Active . As anyone can see from the screenshot attached to the article, this isn't a large update (~7MB), so head to the Watch software update in your Galaxy Wearable app to check whether or not it's available for download.