Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2
The world's best-selling foldable device clearly owes a big chunk of its somewhat unexpected mainstream popularity to a $999.99 starting price that may have felt excessive for a high-end smartphone just a few years ago, but it's now pretty commonplace as far as Galaxy flagships go.

Of course, Samsung also made tremendous efforts to improve the Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeal even further this holiday season, routinely discounting the 5G-enabled powerhouse (often in collaboration with major third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy) both with and without strings attached.

If you don't have anything to trade in and don't want to commit to a specific wireless service provider right off the bat either, the single best deal available today shaves a cool $200 off the unlocked handset's aforementioned list price while also throwing in a pair of Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 at no extra cost.

Believe it or not, Amazon's last-minute Christmas promotion eclipses the e-commerce giant's already compelling Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 offers on this particular device, so if you did manage to resist those, congratulations, you can now save an additional 50 bucks.

Obviously, you'll need to hurry if you want to receive your deeply discounted Z Flip 3 5G unit before Christmas, especially considering that the $200 price cut only seems to apply to the entry-level 128GB storage variant in a single "Cream" hue at the time of this writing.

The complimentary noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2, mind you, are normally available for $150 on their own, currently fetching 30 bucks less than that, which is still a great value.

It makes perfect sense to bundle one of the overall best Android phones money can buy right now with some of the very best true wireless earbuds in the world, so there's really no point in debating whether or not you should pull the trigger here. Do it ASAP or you'll end up regretting it for the rest of the holiday season.

