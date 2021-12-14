The mother of all unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G deals is here to blow your mind

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Amazon is unsurprisingly behind this outstanding new deal, which undeniably eclipses the already remarkable Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 promotions available just a couple of weeks ago at numerous major US retailers, as well as Samsung 's own official e-store.



Originally priced at $1,799.99 and up and marked down a few times over the last couple of months by as much as $300, the Z Fold 3 5G powerhouse can be purchased for a whopping 450 bucks less than usual today only.



The absolutely huge new discount applies to an "entry-level" 256GB storage configuration available in black, green, and silver hues, as well as a 512 gig black-only variant that would "normally" set you back $1,899.99.



Believe it or not, the cheaper than ever unlocked Samsung Believe it or not, the cheaper than ever unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G also includes a complimentary pair of the company's hot new noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 , which are typically available for $150 and regularly discounted by up to $50 on their own.





That further contributes to a positively mind-blowing last-minute holiday offer on one of the overall best Android phones money can buy right now (even at its full retail price), adding to the equation some of the very best true wireless earbuds out there too.





The 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 almost needs no introduction anymore, rocking a simply unrivaled pair of 7.6 and 6.2 -inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with identical 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, as well as a bunch of different technologies designed to improve long-term durability compared to last year's Z Fold 2, not to mention S Pen support (with the stylus however sold separately), a hefty 12GB RAM count, stellar battery life, a grand total of five cameras, and if you don't mind bugs, Android 12 software





