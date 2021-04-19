Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
The Z Fold 3 will probably have a dual battery system like its predecessor and Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station says the China-bound variant (SM-F9260) has 2,215mAh and 2,060mAh batteries and a combined rated capacity of 4,275mAh.
The Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh cell, and it was previously believed the Fold 3 will have a 4,380mAh battery.
The leaker also says that the new model has less internal space than the current variant, possibly because of changes in design.
The Z Fold 3 is rumored to have slightly smaller main and cover displays than its predecessor. The device will likely offer S Pen support, but it may not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. It is also rumored to come with a thicker Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and an under panel selfie camera.
The phone was previously presumed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, but it now looks like it will have a yet unannounced chipset.
A trademark application also suggests that the device will have a stiffer but lighter frame than the current model. A report also says that it will have thinner bezels.
Unlike previously released foldable Samsung phones, the Z Fold 3 is expected to have an IP rating against water and dust.
The phone will supposedly be unveiled in July, alongside the Z Flip 3 and possibly new watches.
