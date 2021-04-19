Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 19, 2021, 10:58 PM
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
A report from a few days ago said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a slightly smaller battery than the Fold 2. It now looks the capacity will go down by more than 3 percent. 

The Z Fold 3 will probably have a dual battery system like its predecessor and Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station says the China-bound variant (SM-F9260) has 2,215mAh and 2,060mAh batteries and a combined rated capacity of 4,275mAh. 

This is unsurprisingly expected to affect the battery life adversely as the phone's power-efficient LTPO screen would only be able to do so much.

The Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh cell, and it was previously believed the Fold 3 will have a 4,380mAh battery. 


The leaker also says that the new model has less internal space than the current variant, possibly because of changes in design.

The Z Fold 3 is rumored to have slightly smaller main and cover displays than its predecessor. The device will likely offer S Pen support, but it may not have a dedicated slot for the stylus. It is also rumored to come with a thicker Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and an under panel selfie camera. 

The phone was previously presumed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, but it now looks like it will have a yet unannounced chipset

A trademark application also suggests that the device will have a stiffer but lighter frame than the current model. A report also says that it will have thinner bezels.

Unlike previously released foldable Samsung phones, the Z Fold 3 is expected to have an IP rating against water and dust.

The phone will supposedly be unveiled in July, alongside the Z Flip 3 and possibly new watches.

