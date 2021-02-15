A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera

Enable Dark mode and don't look back

Does face recognition work with an under-display camera?

How do selfies look when taken with an under-display camera?





On the flip side, as soon as you enable Dark mode and all of your apps turn black (or grey), and you also pick a darker wallpaper – the illusion works! The selfie camera disappears convincingly and you may even forget that it's there until the next time you actually need it.Only when watching YouTube videos or movies, you'll likely get a reminder about the aforementioned square of large pixels, but generally, it's not much of an eyesore in Dark mode.Face recognition works surprisingly fast and well on the ZTE Axon 20 5G, although it's important to remember that this is the less secure type of face recognition, which only relies on a single selfie camera. It works well even in poor lighting conditions, but can theoretically be tricked by someone who looks like you. So it's best to stick to the fingerprint sensor for authentication.But just in case you were curious – face unlock does work with this under-display selfie camera just as well as on any other phone or tablet that supports this feature.Photos from the Axon 20's under-display camera come out okay, albeit a bit soft around the edges. Even in good lighting conditions, the camera quality doesn't quite match the average mid-range phone that has a normal camera.Faces always seem to come out a bit soft, even when you disable the skin-smoothing effects that are enabled by default, as is the case with many Chinese phones. Aside from normal selfies, you can take Portrait selfies and make video recordings with the under-display camera. And for those you can expect the same camera performance.