Samsung Android 5G

Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak lists key camera specs, storage, more

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
Jul 01, 2021, 5:21 AM
1
Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak lists key camera specs, storage, more
The next generation of Samsung foldable smartphones won’t stop leaking. Today, days after tons of press renders appeared online, a new report details some of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras: five sensors in total


Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is fitted with five cameras in total. Three of them can be found inside a redesigned vertical camera module placed on the rear, another sits above the cover screen, and one is placed beneath the main foldable display.

The three rear cameras offer 12-megapixel resolutions, according to the information published this morning. Their purpose still hasn’t been confirmed, though it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll act as the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooters.

Selfie cameras are equally important these days and Samsung is well aware of that. The sensor sitting above the cover screen reportedly offers a 10-megapixel resolution and the under-screen camera is a 16-megapixel sensor.

Where do these Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras come from? Well, Samsung used 12-megapixel ultra-wide and main shooters on the Galaxy S21, so there’s a good chance those are being reused on the Fold 3.

The Galaxy S21 also featured a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, potentially the same sensor sitting above the cover display. What we don’t know right now is where the 12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel under-screen camera come from — they could be new for Samsung. Regardless, this should be one of the best camera phones of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chipset and storage


Of course, cameras aren’t the only important feature. You can’t have a flagship smartphone with a flagship-level chipset and today’s report corroborates countless other Galaxy Z Fold 3 reports.

Samsung is set to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset across every region, meaning there won’t be an Exynos version of its next foldable. That’s no surprise, yet it does squash rumors about the Snapdragon 888+.

Coupled with the flagship-level chipset is said to be up to 512GB of storage, suggesting there’ll also be a more affordable 256GB version. There’s no word on the RAM count but 12GB should be the minimum.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement and release date


Samsung recently confirmed that it’d be holding an Unpacked event later this summer and recent rumors had pointed to it happening on August 3. Today’s report suggests something different.

The Unpacked event is now said to be scheduled for the “second week of August.” Coincidentally, that lines up with recently leaked press renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which display August 11 as the date.

The good news is that even if Unpacked is delayed, it shouldn’t push back the release date. The information share today points to a Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date in late August for the US and UK.

That timeline lines up with earlier reports about a release on Friday, August 27. Based on past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to retail around $1,600 in the United States at launch.

