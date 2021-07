Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak lists key camera specs, storage, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras: five sensors in total





The Galaxy S21 also featured a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, potentially the same sensor sitting above the cover display. What we don’t know right now is where the 12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel under-screen camera come from — they could be new for Samsung. Regardless, this should be one of the

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chipset and storage

Of course, cameras aren’t the only important feature. You can’t have a flagship smartphone with a flagship-level chipset and today’s report corroborates countless other Galaxy Z Fold 3 reports.



Samsung is set to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset across every region, meaning there won’t be an Exynos version of its next foldable. That’s no surprise, yet it does squash rumors about the Snapdragon 888+.



Coupled with the flagship-level chipset is said to be up to 512GB of storage, suggesting there’ll also be a more affordable 256GB version. There’s no word on the RAM count but 12GB should be the minimum.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement and release date

Samsung recently confirmed that it’d be holding an Unpacked event later this summer and recent rumors had pointed to it happening on August 3. Today’s report suggests something different.



The good news is that even if Unpacked is delayed, it shouldn’t push back the release date. The information share today points to a Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date in late August for the US and UK.



