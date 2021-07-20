Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date





August 20, 2021

August 27, 2021





That's all fine and dandy, by now we already know that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event to announce its 2021 foldable phones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 - on August 11 at 2 PM GMT/ 10 AM EST, but when will the phones actually be released?





Well, that same launch date is apparently up in the air, reports Korean media today. Samsung has allegedly not decided on an exact date yet, and the originally rumored August 20 Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date may even be postponed.





The report says that the originally eyed early Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date about ten days after the announcement may have to be rescheduled due to some unforeseen COVID pandemic-related circumstances.





Thus, the growing consensus about a new Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 launch date over at Samsung is August 27, a date that has actually been bandied about before, and is more in line with Samsung's typical August Unpacked events device launch scheme from the times there was still a Galaxy Note line.





An August 27 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 release date will simply mean that Samsung will have more time to put its 2021 foldable phones up for preorder and gauge the real interest. It is expected to throw in generous trade-in offers, as well as slash the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch price up to 20% compared to their predecessors, so a prolonged preorder period might not be as bad of an idea, too.

