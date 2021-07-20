Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung's Unpacked event invitation leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air
After we saw a preview of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy Z Fold 3 event invitation where the rumored August 11 date prominently appeared, now it's time for the video format of the invitation to pop up.

Unearthed by Ishan Agarwal for MySmartPrice, the teaser video depicts what seems to be a bendy device and Samsung's official slogan for the event will apparently be "Get Ready to Unfold," so where there's smoke, there's probably Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 fire indeed. 


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date


  • August 20, 2021
  • August 27, 2021

That's all fine and dandy, by now we already know that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event to announce its 2021 foldable phones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 - on August 11 at 2 PM GMT/ 10 AM EST, but when will the phones actually be released?

Well, that same launch date is apparently up in the air, reports Korean media today. Samsung has allegedly not decided on an exact date yet, and the originally rumored August 20 Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date may even be postponed.

The report says that the originally eyed early Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date about ten days after the announcement may have to be rescheduled due to some unforeseen COVID pandemic-related circumstances.

Thus, the growing consensus about a new Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 launch date over at Samsung is August 27, a date that has actually been bandied about before, and is more in line with Samsung's typical August Unpacked events device launch scheme from the times there was still a Galaxy Note line.

An August 27 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 release date will simply mean that Samsung will have more time to put its 2021 foldable phones up for preorder and gauge the real interest. It is expected to throw in generous trade-in offers, as well as slash the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch price up to 20% compared to their predecessors, so a prolonged preorder period might not be as bad of an idea, too.

