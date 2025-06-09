You weren’t supposed to see this Galaxy Watch 8 classic design yet, but someone’s already selling it

Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy Watch 8

Recommended Stories

The rotating bezel, a long-standing favorite of Galaxy Watch Classic users, looks to be making a return. It's complemented by a prominent side button layout, now featuring an extra crown. While it doesn’t seem to be a rotating crown like Apple’s, its placement and size hint at a more tactile interface experience. There’s also a large speaker grill on the left, mirroring the Watch Ultra's layout.Under the hood, don’t expect dramatic changes. Reports suggest theseries will retain the Exynos W1000 chip introduced in the last generation. However, Samsung may be bumping battery capacities slightly, a welcome touch given the added performance demands of newer One UI Watch features.It's clear Samsung is leaning further into cohesive brand identity with this upcoming release. The squircle shape isn’t just about looks, it’s about recognition. As Apple and Google continue to use design consistency as a signature, Samsung’s move to unify its Watch lineup under a distinct silhouette seems like a strategic play.That said, not everyone will be thrilled. Some purists may prefer the classic round look and might see the squircle as a compromise. But others will welcome a refreshed aesthetic, especially if it brings more screen space or better ergonomics without losing hallmark features like the rotating bezel.We’ll likely learn more for sure at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but for now, the eBay prototype gives us a compelling preview of what’s to come.