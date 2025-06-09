You weren’t supposed to see this Galaxy Watch 8 classic design yet, but someone’s already selling it
A new listing may have just spoiled Samsung's big classic smartwatch design surprise.
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may have just revealed itself in the most unexpected way: an eBay listing. The prototype, spotted ahead of the device’s expected launch this summer, all but confirms earlier rumors that the new Classic model will adopt a squircle-shaped frame, a notable shift from the traditional circular aesthetic of previous generations.
The leak features a retail-ready box, complete with a leather strap, a USB-C magnetic charger, and the smartwatch itself. The device identifies itself as model SM-L505U and appears to carry LTE support and a generous 64GB of internal storage. At 46mm, this particular variant sticks to the larger format that Classic fans typically favor.
The design shown matches the style introduced with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, another model Samsung is expected to continue pushing this year. This design convergence suggests Samsung is standardizing its watch language across models, perhaps similarly to how Apple Watch's rectangular silhouette and Google Pixel Watch’s pebble-shaped dome serve as instant identifiers.
The rotating bezel, a long-standing favorite of Galaxy Watch Classic users, looks to be making a return. It's complemented by a prominent side button layout, now featuring an extra crown. While it doesn’t seem to be a rotating crown like Apple’s, its placement and size hint at a more tactile interface experience. There’s also a large speaker grill on the left, mirroring the Watch Ultra's layout.
Under the hood, don’t expect dramatic changes. Reports suggest the Galaxy Watch 8 series will retain the Exynos W1000 chip introduced in the last generation. However, Samsung may be bumping battery capacities slightly, a welcome touch given the added performance demands of newer One UI Watch features.
It's clear Samsung is leaning further into cohesive brand identity with this upcoming release. The squircle shape isn’t just about looks, it’s about recognition. As Apple and Google continue to use design consistency as a signature, Samsung’s move to unify its Watch lineup under a distinct silhouette seems like a strategic play.
We’ll likely learn more for sure at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but for now, the eBay prototype gives us a compelling preview of what’s to come.
