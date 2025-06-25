Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
These Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE prices sound pretty bad, but they may not be official or final

Even though it sounds like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be a tad overpriced, you probably shouldn't give up your hopes of seeing this thing shine with its value for your money just yet.

If you're thinking of snubbing Samsung's two ultra-high-end foldable devices expected out in a couple of weeks in favor of the company's first-ever Fan Edition flip phone, it might be crucial to know exactly what you will sacrifice and how much money you're looking at saving.

Well, that latter part is moving one step closer to being confirmed today with some "B7R" price points discovered at a European retailer. That's the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's internal codename, mind you, and while the figures I'm going to tell you about in the next lines are unlikely to coincide with the handset's recommended pricing at its manufacturer, they can give you a pretty decent idea of what to expect from this budget-friendly addition to Samsung's foldable portfolio.

Not too cheap, not too expensive


That's the Z Flip 7 Fan Edition for you in a nutshell at €865 and up in "Euroland" and a minimum of £738 on British shores. Equivalent to around $1,000, those numbers don't include all taxes, actually going up to almost €1,050 and £890 once VAT is added in, which converts to $1,200 or so.

Now, I know that sounds bad (especially with only 128 gigs of internal storage space), but you have to remember that the "regular" Galaxy Z Flip 7 was recently tipped to cost as much as €1,425 and £1,200 in a 512GB variant by this same retailer.


The Z Flip 6, meanwhile, was officially released at £1,050 and up in the UK and €1,120 in many European countries in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration around this time last year. That means the most affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model will cost less than Samsung's only 2024 Android-running clamshell even if today's price tags pan out, which I'm not too sure about.

Instead, I still expect this Exynos 2400-powered bad boy to start at under $900 in the US, as a number of tipsters and insiders predicted a little while back. In that case, the Z Flip 7 FE's 128GB storage variant could cost less than €900 in countries like France, Italy, or Germany and as little as £750 in Great Britain.

How much would you be willing to pay for the Z Flip 7 FE (in the US)?

Vote View Result

The 256GB model, by the way, is today listed at €1,130 and £950 with VAT included, which doesn't sound great... because it's probably the worst case scenario too.

A rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a lower price?


That's kinda, sorta what you can expect the Z Flip 7 FE to look like at a first glance. Of course, the Z Flip 6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor while this thing is likely to share a somewhat underwhelming Samsung-made Exynos 2400 SoC with the Galaxy S24 FE and possibly the upcoming S25 FE as well.

Other than that, though, the design leaked a few months back sure seemed "inspired" by the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 (down to the 6.7 and 3.4-inch screen sizes), and the same goes for a bunch of key specs like a dual 50 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, single 10MP front-facing snapper, 4,000mAh battery capacity, 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging support.


All in all, we're clearly not looking at the absolute best foldable phone you'll be able to buy this holiday season, but at the right price, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition could certainly outshine the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 following a joint Unpacked announcement on July 9 that's virtually guaranteed at this point.

It remains to be seen, of course, if Samsung will manage to manufacture enough Z Flip 7 FE units to handle your demand, as multiple recent reports have hinted at surprisingly modest initial production plans for the world's top smartphone vendor, at least as far as this particular device is concerned.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
