Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

A new, massive Galaxy Z Flip FE leak just dropped - but wait, haven't we seen this before?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip FE in a mint color.
A new leak is giving us a full look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE model, which seems to be a carbon copy of the Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE) is reportedly going to be a budget-friendly (or at least, more affordable) alternative to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable phone.

We've seen bits and pieces about it in leaks, and now, a massive new leak has shown us what the phone may look like... which is not something we have never seen. Actually, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, judging by these leaked renders, will look just like something we've seen: the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

SammyGuru, teaming up with prominent leaker OnLeaks, has now shared high-quality renders of the upcoming 'more affordable' clamshell device.



The Galaxy Z Flip FE seems to keep the 3.4-inch cover display, which has been the same on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 (unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may come rocking a bigger cover display).

The leak also says the dimensions of the FE may be pretty much the same as the Z Flip 6, with one difference - the FE may be a tad thicker (7.4mm vs 6.9mm), but the reason for this is unknown at the moment.

Apart from that one difference, we expect the Z Flip FE to look just like the Flip 6. This is somewhat not surprising, given the lack of design innovation by Samsung recently, and also, Fan Edition models usually copy the look of more premium models.

The renders show the Galaxy Z Flip FE in a mint color, although it is not known if this would be an official color the foldable may sport. We haven't heard which colors it will come in when it launches just yet, but I'd expect some fresh Flip-like colors on this one.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip FE recently visited the CCC and its listing revealed some disappointing (but not entirely surprising) charging speeds. The phone is expected to come with Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and a 50MP main camera.

It is set to face more affordable foldable phones like the upcoming Motorola Razr. Samsung has a great position to challenge the market in the more affordable clamshell foldable segment (which is almost non-existent, to begin with) and win plenty of people over to the foldable side.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true
The T-Mobile free line offer may be too good to be true

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless