A new, massive Galaxy Z Flip FE leak just dropped - but wait, haven't we seen this before?
A new leak is giving us a full look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE model, which seems to be a carbon copy of the Flip 6.
The Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE) is reportedly going to be a budget-friendly (or at least, more affordable) alternative to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip FE seems to keep the 3.4-inch cover display, which has been the same on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 (unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may come rocking a bigger cover display).
Apart from that one difference, we expect the Z Flip FE to look just like the Flip 6. This is somewhat not surprising, given the lack of design innovation by Samsung recently, and also, Fan Edition models usually copy the look of more premium models.
The renders show the Galaxy Z Flip FE in a mint color, although it is not known if this would be an official color the foldable may sport. We haven't heard which colors it will come in when it launches just yet, but I'd expect some fresh Flip-like colors on this one.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip FE recently visited the CCC and its listing revealed some disappointing (but not entirely surprising) charging speeds. The phone is expected to come with Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and a 50MP main camera.
It is set to face more affordable foldable phones like the upcoming Motorola Razr. Samsung has a great position to challenge the market in the more affordable clamshell foldable segment (which is almost non-existent, to begin with) and win plenty of people over to the foldable side.
