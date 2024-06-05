Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: What to expect
Up Next:
Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event that is set for July is getting closer, which means that there is not that much left until we get to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in action. Unfortunately, among all of the rumored upgrades, it is highly unlikely that we will be seeing big changes to the battery capacity this year, and probably no changes to the charging speeds.
Nevertheless, as far as battery life is concerned, power optimization might improve, which can make the next Z Fold last longer than its predecessor.
Below you will find everything we know about the battery and charging capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, based on reports and leaks that pop up before the phone gets its official announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected battery upgrades
The battery and charging specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are currently uncertain. What is confirmed is that the phone will have two batteries, with model numbers EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY, though their capacities are not yet known.
A significant battery capacity upgrade is unlikely, as Samsung aims to make the phone thinner and lighter while incorporating the S Pen. Leaked specs suggest a modest 200mAh increase over the Z Fold 5, bringing the total capacity to 4600mAh for the combined batteries in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
A significant battery capacity upgrade is unlikely, as Samsung aims to make the phone thinner and lighter while incorporating the S Pen. Leaked specs suggest a modest 200mAh increase over the Z Fold 5, bringing the total capacity to 4600mAh for the combined batteries in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging upgrades
No leaks have suggested any changes to the maximum wired and wireless charging speeds for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That leaves us to suspect the Z fold 6 will come with the same charging speeds as its predecessor.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging speeds:
- 25W wired charging
- 15W wireless charging
- 4.5W reverse wireless charging
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: