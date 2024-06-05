Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: What to expect

Nevertheless, as far as battery life is concerned, power optimization might improve, which can make the next Z Fold last longer than its predecessor.

Below you will find everything we know about the battery and charging capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , based on reports and leaks that pop up before the phone gets its official announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected battery upgrades





A significant battery capacity upgrade is unlikely, as Samsung aims to make the phone thinner and lighter while incorporating the S Pen. Leaked specs suggest a modest 200mAh increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . The battery and charging specs for theare currently uncertain. What is confirmed is that the phone will have two batteries, with model numbers EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY, though their capacities are not yet known.A significant battery capacity upgrade is unlikely, as Samsung aims to make the phone thinner and lighter while incorporating the S Pen. Leaked specs suggest a modest 200mAh increase over the Z Fold 5 , bringing the total capacity to 4600mAh for the combined batteries in the





Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging upgrades





No leaks have suggested any changes to the maximum wired and wireless charging speeds for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . That leaves us to suspect the Z fold 6 will come with the same charging speeds as its predecessor.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging speeds: