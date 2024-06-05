Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: What to expect

By
0comments
Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: What you need to know
Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event that is set for July is getting closer, which means that there is not that much left until we get to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in action. Unfortunately, among all of the rumored upgrades, it is highly unlikely that we will be seeing big changes to the battery capacity this year, and probably no changes to the charging speeds.

Nevertheless, as far as battery life is concerned, power optimization might improve, which can make the next Z Fold last longer than its predecessor.

Below you will find everything we know about the battery and charging capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, based on reports and leaks that pop up before the phone gets its official announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected battery upgrades


The battery and charging specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are currently uncertain. What is confirmed is that the phone will have two batteries, with model numbers EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY, though their capacities are not yet known.

A significant battery capacity upgrade is unlikely, as Samsung aims to make the phone thinner and lighter while incorporating the S Pen. Leaked specs suggest a modest 200mAh increase over the Z Fold 5, bringing the total capacity to 4600mAh for the combined batteries in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging upgrades


No leaks have suggested any changes to the maximum wired and wireless charging speeds for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That leaves us to suspect the Z fold 6 will come with the same charging speeds as its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected charging speeds:
  • 25W wired charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5W reverse wireless charging
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless