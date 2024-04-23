Up Next:
New Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak suggests possible storage and color options
In a few months, we anticipate the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung typically unveils its next-generation foldable phones at a Galaxy Unpacked event during the summer. While it's still uncertain how much will change from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to their upcoming successors, leaks and rumors give us a good idea of what to expect.
So, renowned display analyst Ross Young, known for being pretty spot-on with leaks, shared information about the color options and storage setups for Samsung's upcoming foldables.
Young also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in five colors this year. As we've heard before, there are three main ones:
However, Dark Blue is now referred to as Navy, and Silver is now called Silver Shadow. Although these name changes are typically just for marketing, they can still clue us in on how the new color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might differ from previous generations.
The low-volume colors will probably be part of Samsung.com's exclusive colors, which the company often offers. Additionally, we might see a few more vibrant colors available exclusively on the website, as the Korean tech giant usually offers around three or four colors that tend to be a bit more eye-catching than just black and white.
Flip 6 storage options - 256/512 GBs— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024
Fold 6 storage options - 256/512/1024 GBs
Samsung might not change the storage options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, offering it in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could stick to the same storage sizes as its predecessor, coming in 256GB and 512GB options.
- Dark Blue
- Light Pink
- Silver
Previously said Z Fold 6 colors were:— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024
The new less common colors or the low-volume ones are simply Crafted Black and White. Similarly, for the clamshell foldable, the low-volume colors include again Crafted Black and White, but also Peach, as revealed by Young in another leak regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors.
As we edge closer to the rumored release of Samsung's next foldables, anticipated in July this year, we can expect more leaks and rumors to surface. Keep an eye out for updates!
