New Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak suggests possible storage and color options



So, renowned display analyst Ross Young, known for being pretty spot-on with leaks, shared information about the color options and storage setups for Samsung's upcoming foldables.





Flip 6 storage options - 256/512 GBs

Fold 6 storage options - 256/512/1024 GBs — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024



Samsung might not change the storage options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , offering it in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could stick to the same storage sizes as its predecessor, coming in 256GB and 512GB options.



Young also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in five colors this year. As Young also mentioned that thewill be available in five colors this year. As we've heard before , there are three main ones:



Dark Blue

Light Pink

Silver



However, Dark Blue is now referred to as Navy, and Silver is now called Silver Shadow. Although these name changes are typically just for marketing, they can still clue us in on how the new color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might differ from previous generations.





Previously said Z Fold 6 colors were:

Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver

Dark Blue is now called Navy, Silver is now called Silver Shadow.

New, low volume colors are Crafted Black and White. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024



The new less common colors or the low-volume ones are simply Crafted Black and White. Similarly, for the clamshell foldable, the low-volume colors include again Crafted Black and White, but also Peach, as revealed by Young in another leak regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors



The low-volume colors will probably be part of Samsung.com's exclusive colors, which the company often offers. Additionally, we might see a few more vibrant colors available exclusively on the website, as the Korean tech giant usually offers around three or four colors that tend to be a bit more eye-catching than just black and white.