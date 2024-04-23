Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung adds three new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for a total of seven

By
0comments
Samsung
Samsung adds three new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for a total of seven
While Samsung may (or may not) surprise us in 2024 with a few extra foldables like the potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or the rumored Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE duo, let's check out a device that's 100% coming to life: the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Last time we spoke about it, there was a new benchmark listing that "confirmed" a few largely predictable specifications. A month ago, it became clear that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and the Z Fold 6, for that matter) will stick with the same charging speed as their predecessors (25W – this isn't inspiring at all, not in 2024!).

Now, it's time to talk about some hues! Previously, it was known that Samsung's upcoming clamshell could come in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow. Now, the Light Green and Silver options are apparently getting new names. Plus, there are three completely new colors!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come in the following colors (the new options are in bold):

  • Light Blue
  • Mint (a.k.a. Light Green)
  • Silver Shadow (a.k.a. Silver)
  • Yellow
  • Crafted Black
  • Peach
  • White

The above information is credited to prominent leaker Ross Young, who posted the information on X/Twitter:


So far, there aren't any image renders of the seven colors, and I wonder what makes Crafted Black different from good old black. Probably nothing.

A few more months and the summer is here – and with it, the next Galaxy Unpacked event, when we're going to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 live!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless