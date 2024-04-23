Samsung adds three new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for a total of seven

Up Next:
While Samsung may (or may not) surprise us in 2024 with a few extra foldables like the potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or the rumored Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE duo, let's check out a device that's 100% coming to life: the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Last time we spoke about it, there was a new benchmark listing that "confirmed" a few largely predictable specifications. A month ago, it became clear that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and the Z Fold 6, for that matter) will stick with the same charging speed as their predecessors (25W – this isn't inspiring at all, not in 2024!).
Now, it's time to talk about some hues! Previously, it was known that Samsung's upcoming clamshell could come in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow. Now, the Light Green and Silver options are apparently getting new names. Plus, there are three completely new colors!
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come in the following colors (the new options are in bold):
- Light Blue
- Mint (a.k.a. Light Green)
- Silver Shadow (a.k.a. Silver)
- Yellow
- Crafted Black
- Peach
- White
The above information is credited to prominent leaker Ross Young, who posted the information on X/Twitter:
Previously said Z Flip 6 colors were:— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 22, 2024
Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and Yellow
They are still there but now Light Green is called Mint and Silver is called Silver Shadow.
New, lower volume colors are:
Crafted Black, Peach and White
So far, there aren't any image renders of the seven colors, and I wonder what makes Crafted Black different from good old black. Probably nothing.
A few more months and the summer is here – and with it, the next Galaxy Unpacked event, when we're going to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 live!
