The age of affordable foldables starts with this killer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 28, 2021, 11:25 AM
2021 is widely expected to be the year when foldable mobile devices will break into the mainstream, with more companies than ever reportedly working on refining, strengthening, and making these types of versatile products more and more accessible to the masses with lower price points and better specifications.

But if affordability is all you're interested in when shopping for a trendy foldable, there's no point in waiting for Samsung to release Galaxy Z Fold Lite and/or Z Flip Lite models later this year. That's because the OG Galaxy Z Flip can already be considered a "lite" handset as far as how much it costs.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $1,380, the early 2020-released clamshell smartphone is currently available for a whopping $530 less than "usual" on Amazon in a factory unlocked variant compatible with all major (and minor) US carriers.

That equates to a huge 38 percent discount, but while there's no denying the great appeal of this killer new deal, we'd be remiss not to point out that the unlocked 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip has stopped being worth $1,380 a long time ago. Its own manufacturer is charging 280 bucks less than that at the time of this writing, which also feels excessive given the multiple recent discounts received by the Z Flip 5G as well.

Permanently marked down from $1,450 to $1,200 just a few weeks back, the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse got an additional $200 price cut on Amazon shortly thereafter that's available to this day.

Still, the slightly slower Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered Galaxy Z Flip 4G is even cheaper than its summer 2020-released sibling, with the two devices sharing all their other specs and features, from a 6.7-inch main Dynamic AMOLED display to a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, 3,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM count, and 256 gigs of internal storage space.

In addition to taking everything that Samsung is tipped to roll out this year into consideration before pulling the trigger here, you may also want to think about potentially purchasing the larger, more impressive, and significantly better-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Unfortunately, that monster of a foldable phone is once again available at its obscene retail price, although for what it's worth, you can get a renewed unit backed by a 90-day warranty at close to a $400 discount right now.

