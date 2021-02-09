The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G are more affordable than ever
At least one of those is tipped to carry a significantly lower price point than its forerunners right off the bat, which also made Samsung's recent permanent Galaxy Z Flip 5G markdown a completely predictable move. What was much harder to anticipate was seeing the 5G-enabled vertically folding handset further discounted in an unlocked version with no strings attached so quickly after dropping from an original list price of $1,450 to $1,200.
Obviously, we're dealing with a temporary promotion this time around, although it's impossible to say when it might expire. "Normally" available for $1,199.99 since last week, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray hues can currently be purchased at an additional $200 discount.
Naturally, the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered clamshell has never been cheaper, and believe it or not, the 4G LTE-only Z Flip with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC under the hood is up for grabs right now at a measly 55 bucks or so less than its 5G-capable cousin. What's perhaps even more impressive is the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently a whopping $200 cheaper than an unlocked and vastly inferior Motorola Razr 5G with a Snapdragon 765 processor on deck.
Before pulling the trigger, though, you may also want to consider Samsung's second-gen horizontally folding device. The surprisingly refined and extremely well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is on sale at the time of this writing for $200 and $223.70 less than usual in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black paint jobs respectively.
Of course, given this bad boy is typically priced at an extravagant $1,999.99, it's hard to view Amazon's latest deal as a conventional bargain. On the bright side, we've never seen the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G go this "low" before, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the discount expire fairly soon and not return for a while.
After all, you're looking at an absolute Snapdragon 865+ beast here capable of seamlessly switching between 7.6 and 6.2-inch display modes while packing a generous 12 gigs of RAM, hefty 4,500mAh battery, and a grand total of five cameras.