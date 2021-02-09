The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G are more affordable than ever

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 09, 2021, 9:45 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With the Galaxy Note line on its way out (sooner or later) and foldable devices in general expected to take off in the not-too-distant future, it's not exactly surprising to hear that Samsung might be preparing to release multiple new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models by the end of 2021.

At least one of those is tipped to carry a significantly lower price point than its forerunners right off the bat, which also made Samsung's recent permanent Galaxy Z Flip 5G markdown a completely predictable move. What was much harder to anticipate was seeing the 5G-enabled vertically folding handset further discounted in an unlocked version with no strings attached so quickly after dropping from an original list price of $1,450 to $1,200.

Obviously, we're dealing with a temporary promotion this time around, although it's impossible to say when it might expire. "Normally" available for $1,199.99 since last week, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray hues can currently be purchased at an additional $200 discount.

Naturally, the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered clamshell has never been cheaper, and believe it or not, the 4G LTE-only Z Flip with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC under the hood is up for grabs right now at a measly 55 bucks or so less than its 5G-capable cousin. What's perhaps even more impressive is the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently a whopping $200 cheaper than an unlocked and vastly inferior Motorola Razr 5G with a Snapdragon 765 processor on deck.

Before pulling the trigger, though, you may also want to consider Samsung's second-gen horizontally folding device. The surprisingly refined and extremely well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is on sale at the time of this writing for $200 and $223.70 less than usual in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black paint jobs respectively. 

Of course, given this bad boy is typically priced at an extravagant $1,999.99, it's hard to view Amazon's latest deal as a conventional bargain. On the bright side, we've never seen the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G go this "low" before, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the discount expire fairly soon and not return for a while.

After all, you're looking at an absolute Snapdragon 865+ beast here capable of seamlessly switching between 7.6 and 6.2-inch display modes while packing a generous 12 gigs of RAM, hefty 4,500mAh battery, and a grand total of five cameras.

