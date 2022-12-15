One of the greatest ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals is here, but not for long

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Deals
It's the final countdown for what we can only assume will prove to be Samsung's last big sales event of the year, and as one might expect, the world's top smartphone vendor is looking to go out with a bang by running a killer last-minute flash deal on the most popular foldable device around.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been available at a huge $600 discount with the right trade-in and a free memory upgrade since the beginning of the Discover Samsung Winter 2022 campaign last week, but for an extremely limited time, you can now save an additional $100.

That means you're looking at paying as little as $299.99 for a 256GB storage variant of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse with a modernized clamshell design, 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Android 13 software with One UI 5 tweaks on top, 3,700mAh battery capacity, and 8 gigs of RAM... if you hurry... and happen to have a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in "good" condition to trade in.

As you can imagine, this is the lowest price point ever hit by the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 (at least in this particular configuration), beating Samsung's very similar but not completely identical Black Friday promotion from last month.

Probably the greatest thing about this deal is that it comes at quite possibly the last moment to guarantee nationwide delivery in time for Christmas, offering you a pretty much unexpected chance to look like a hero for a special someone when the big day comes.

Samsung's no-trade-in and no-strings-attached discount right now is also pretty darn impressive, knocking the Z Flip 4 with 256 gigs of internal storage space down to as little as $799.99... as long as you don't mind buying the phone in a blue hue.

