One of the greatest ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals is here, but not for long





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, $160 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Trade-In Credit $760 off (72%) $299 99 $1059 99 Buy at Samsung













Probably the greatest thing about this deal is that it comes at quite possibly the last moment to guarantee nationwide delivery in time for Christmas, offering you a pretty much unexpected chance to look like a hero for a special someone when the big day comes.





Samsung's no-trade-in and no-strings-attached discount right now is also pretty darn impressive, knocking the Z Flip 4 with 256 gigs of internal storage space down to as little as $799.99... as long as you don't mind buying the phone in a blue hue.



