Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Samsung's huge Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale is here with sweet deals on Galaxy S22 and Z Fold 4
Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest shopping day of the year has arrived. Wait, no, that can't be right. It's only November 11, which means there are still exactly two weeks left until Black Friday 2022.

But that's certainly not stopping Samsung from taking a page out of Best Buy, Walmart, and Verizon's playbooks to turn what was once a day of saving (and hustling, and sweating, and wondering if you're making the right call, and even fighting) into a season of (mostly) relaxed holiday shopping at some of the best possible prices.

Granted, you will still be left wondering if the world's largest smartphone vendor has even better deals in the pipeline for November 25 after checking out the following Black Friday Early Access promos available right now (exclusively through the links below), but at least you can start crossing items off your Christmas gift list at substantial discounts if you don't want to waste any more time.

Get your favorite Galaxy S22-series device at a bargain price


Because we know a lot of commenters tend to take issue with this, let us very clearly specify right off the bat that you can only buy an ultra-affordable S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra with an "eligible" trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, $75 Instant Discount + Up to $400 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$475 off (59%) Trade-in
$324 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $225 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$825 off (69%) Trade-in
$374 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $100 Instant Discount + Up to $350 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

How affordable? Well, the "standard" member of the ultra-high-end handset family released back in February can be yours by November 18 for a measly 325 bucks (and up), while its Plus and Ultra siblings are knocked down to ridiculous starting prices of $350 and $375 respectively.

If you don't have anything to trade in or you don't want to jump through this particular hoop, the early Black Friday 2022 discounts are... not the greatest out there, but they're still pretty good. They're certainly better than nothing and they also beat what Samsung offered these last couple of weeks on its official US website.

The same essentially goes for the slightly older and lower-end Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which can currently be yours for as little as 250 bucks with a trade-in and $600 without any strings attached.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are also deeply discounted


How does a $569.99 Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse with a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space sound? Positively dreamy? Well, you can pinch yourself with absolute confidence right now, as this is most definitely not a dream... for buyers willing to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or S22 Ultra in "good" condition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $250 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit (Up to $300 Discount with No Trade-In)
$850 off (80%) Trade-in
$209 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $350 Instant Discount + Up to $1000 Enhanced Trade-In Credit ($450 Discount with No Trade-In)
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

A $209.99 Z Flip 4 5G with 256GB storage probably sounds equally impressive (if not more so), but the $200 unlocked discount with no special conditions is nothing to scoff at either, making the most popular new foldable device of 2022 about as affordable as it's ever been.

The Z Fold 4, mind you, is pretty "affordable" as well (all things considered) without a trade-in, scoring an absolutely massive and, as far as we can tell, unprecedented $450 markdown in an unlocked variant.

Even more early Black Friday 2022 bargains to be had


Because Samsung is not only the world's largest smartphone vendor, its best tablets and latest high-end true wireless earbuds are also on special sale before Christmas (and Thanksgiving).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $200 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-in Credit
$700 off (90%) Trade-in
$79 99
$779 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, $200 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-in Credit
$700 off (78%) Trade-in
$199 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite Color Only, $300 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$800 off (57%) Trade-in
$599 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multiple Colors, Free Wireless Charger Included
Gift
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

The iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S8 series is marked down by up to a whopping 300 bucks (with no strings attached), while the AirPods Pro 2-contending Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be had at their normal price alongside a complimentary wireless charger. 

If you're not happy with saving just $200 on a Tab S8 or Tab S8+ or $300 on a state-of-the-art Tab S8 Ultra, you can also try to trade something in for a shot at an "enhanced" credit of up to 500 bucks that can take the smallest and humblest (but still great) member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family down to as little as 80, yes, 80 bucks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless