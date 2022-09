Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt

before





Largely praised in our in-depth review a while back for its subtle but important design refinements and other incremental upgrades, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is today following its bigger and more advanced sibling into Zack Nelson's JerryRigEverything wringer.

The results are... a little less impressive than you may have expected after watching the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 3's durability inspections , although if you treat the more affordable new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse with a reasonable degree of care, you shouldn't have a whole lot to worry about from this particular standpoint in the long run.





Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T , this decidedly eye-catching handset is capable of staying in one (foldable) piece when Nelson tries his darndest to break the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in half. But while no amount of bending seems to impact the phone's general functionality, something does sound seriously off on the inside right from the first such attempt.









The Z Flip 4 is evidently not as similar to its predecessor as it might look at a first glance, and we can only assume the subtle hinge design revisions negatively affected the overall durability... a little. Once again, this doesn't look like anything to worry about too much in everyday use, but it is the kind of small detail that could make a few prospective buyers reconsider their options and "settle" for last year's slower and slightly more robust Z Flip 3 ... at the right price





A far bigger concern from a durability standpoint remain your fingernails, which can easily and seriously damage the plastic protective film applied on top of the 6.7-inch foldable screen straight out the box, potentially prompting some people to try to remove that layer, which could in turn cause quite a bit of harm to Samsung 's proprietary Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology.





On the bright side of things, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to handle dirt a lot better than its IPX8 certification would suggest, although it's probably still not a good idea to bury the phone in the ground to test its limits.





Remember when Samsung's first-generation foldable catastrophically failed to survive a few days of regular useeven being released to the general public? That was only three years ago, and although they're certainly not perfect (or affordable), the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G are living proof of the incredibly fast evolution of a class of mobile devices that no one really expected to go mainstream so soon