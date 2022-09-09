Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember when Samsung's first-generation foldable catastrophically failed to survive a few days of regular use before even being released to the general public? That was only three years ago, and although they're certainly not perfect (or affordable), the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G are living proof of the incredibly fast evolution of a class of mobile devices that no one really expected to go mainstream so soon.
Largely praised in our in-depth review a while back for its subtle but important design refinements and other incremental upgrades, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is today following its bigger and more advanced sibling into Zack Nelson's JerryRigEverything wringer.
The results are... a little less impressive than you may have expected after watching the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 3's durability inspections, although if you treat the more affordable new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse with a reasonable degree of care, you shouldn't have a whole lot to worry about from this particular standpoint in the long run.
Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T, this decidedly eye-catching handset is capable of staying in one (foldable) piece when Nelson tries his darndest to break the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in half. But while no amount of bending seems to impact the phone's general functionality, something does sound seriously off on the inside right from the first such attempt.
The Z Flip 4 is evidently not as similar to its predecessor as it might look at a first glance, and we can only assume the subtle hinge design revisions negatively affected the overall durability... a little. Once again, this doesn't look like anything to worry about too much in everyday use, but it is the kind of small detail that could make a few prospective buyers reconsider their options and "settle" for last year's slower and slightly more robust Z Flip 3... at the right price.
A far bigger concern from a durability standpoint remain your fingernails, which can easily and seriously damage the plastic protective film applied on top of the 6.7-inch foldable screen straight out the box, potentially prompting some people to try to remove that layer, which could in turn cause quite a bit of harm to Samsung's proprietary Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology.
On the bright side of things, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to handle dirt a lot better than its IPX8 certification would suggest, although it's probably still not a good idea to bury the phone in the ground to test its limits.
