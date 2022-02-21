OnePlus 10 Pro 5G wasn't supposed to be a foldable but a durability test shows that it is

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already been released in China with some outstanding specs including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1440 x 3216, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood is the powerful 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset n=made by Samsung Foundry and paired with up to 12GB of memory and carrying as much as 256GB of storage (not including the Panda White "Extreme Edition" which features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage).





The rear camera array is equipped with a 48MP camera sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens sits in front of a 50MP camera sensor. The telephoto lens can be found in front of an 8MP camera sensor, and includes 3.3x optical zoom. The 5000mAh battery charges at 80W using a wired charger and at 50W using a wireless charger.













We recently conducted a test of charging speeds on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. We don't want to give away the results, but the fastest to 100% was actually no surprise.





What might have come as a major shock is the result of a durability test on the OnePlus 10 Pro conducted by JerryRigEverything. When pressure was applied to the middle of the phone, it snapped in half. You can see the gory event as it takes place on the video that accompanies this story. As they say, viewer discretion is advised.





Zack Nelson, the host of the channel, found it suspicious that OnePlus released the OnePlus 10 Pro in China but not in the U.S. This, he said, "makes you wonder if something's up." In light of what Nelson discovered, perhaps we shouldn't be so quick to dismiss that theory.









Interestingly, many of the comments on YouTube were from OnePlus owners who said that the quality of the company's phones started sliding after the OnePlus 7 Pro. And no, this does not count as the first foldable phone from OnePlus.