Samsung's 'unbreakable' Galaxy Z Fold 4 easily survives scratch, dust, flame, and bend tests (video)

As it turns out, the Z Fold 4 is nowhere near as fragile as one may have anticipated back when the deeply flawed original Galaxy Fold saw daylight in 2019, which however shouldn't come as a surprise for folks familiar with last year's rigorous Z Fold 3 durability inspection.













After all, there's a reason why the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is boldly advertising this bad boy as "unbreakable", although we can definitely think of a few ways to break the Z Fold 4 with relative ease following Nelson's latest... eccentric tests.





For instance, the 7.6-inch foldable screen remains highly vulnerable to everyday scratching, while exposing either said main display or the 6.2-inch cover screen to open flames is still... unbelievably dumb.





On the decidedly bright (and serious) side of things, it doesn't look like you'll be able to bend the Galaxy Z Fold 4 no matter how hard you try, which is a pretty remarkable feat after watching both the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T snap in half like crackers in recent months.





Perhaps even more impressively, a generous collection of dust and sand (recycled for some reason from the Z Fold 3 durability tests) causes no apparent harm to the refined Z Fold 4 whatsoever despite Samsung's hesitation to market the device as resistant to those kinds of elements.





Of course, that means long-term damage might prove to be a problem... for residents of the fictional desert planet Arrakis from the Dune novels, so that's probably one aspect you need to handle with (relative) care.



