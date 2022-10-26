



While next month's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday events could obviously bring better deals to the table than what's currently on offer to celebrate this year's "Samsung Week" , it's pretty difficult to turn down the opportunity to save 250 bucks on an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 with no strings attached, for instance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, $200 Discount with No Trade-In, $150 Instant Savings and Up to $600 Enhanced Credit with Trade-In $750 off (71%) Trade-in $309 99 $1059 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, $250 Discount with No Trade-In, $200 Instant Savings and Up to $600 Enhanced Credit with Trade-In $800 off (68%) Trade-in $379 99 $1179 99 Buy at Samsung





That completely unprecedented discount is only available today through Samsung's official US e-store on a top-of-the-line 512GB Z Flip 4 variant normally costing $1,179.99, but if you're on a tighter budget, you can pay $859.99 instead of $1,059.99 for a cheaper-than-ever 256 gig configuration with unlocked 5G support and no special requirements as well.





Of course, if you really want to keep your pre-holiday spending to an absolute minimum, a good old fashioned trade-in is the way to go, with the right device lowering the reasonably well-reviewed and moderately popular Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G to as little as $309.99 and $379.99 in 256 and 512GB storage variants respectively.





and without an eligible trade-in), which suggests Bizarrely enough, the entry-level 128 gig configuration is pricier at the time of this writing than both of those aforementioned digital hoarding-friendly models (withwithout an eligible trade-in), which suggests Samsung knows very well that the lack of a microSD card slot is a pretty big problem for Z Flip 4 buyers.





and a charger in the box while looking extremely similar to its predecessor. But said predecessor happens to look amazing too, and when it comes to the This bad boy also comes lacking a 3.5mm headphone jacka charger in the box while looking extremely similar to its predecessor. But said predecessor happens to look amazing too, and when it comes to the best foldable phones money can buy right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely the top (budget-friendly) option.





Although you'll obviously need to ditch a pretty great device in "good" condition to score Samsung's maximum $600 "enhanced" trade-in credit, something like the OG Galaxy Fold, the Z Fold 2, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 12 will also help you significantly reduce the Z Flip 4's list prices with your choice of 256 or 512GB internal storage space.



