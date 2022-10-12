Lightning Amazon Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $400 off Motorola Edge+ (2022) price
If you've been keeping a close watch on Amazon's Prime Early Access deals since this special fall sales event started yesterday morning, you may have noticed some particularly substantial discounts on popular products were advertised but not actually made available.
At least not when we checked, and trust us, we did that a lot, for instance, as far as the unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) was concerned. Before settling for an admittedly deep and seemingly unbeatable $300 price cut with no strings attached at Best Buy, Prime members may want to take one final Amazon.com look however.
At the time of this writing, the 5G-enabled 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse does appear to be in stock and ready to ship fairly quickly at a bonkers 400 bucks below its $999.99 list price.
Believe it or not, this hot new and undoubtedly limited-time deal still falls short of the $500 discount offered by Amazon-owned Woot at least twice (!!!) back in August. But there's obviously no way to know if those half-off promotions will ever return, and given the exceptional value provided by this Edge Plus model with 512GB storage and 8 gigs of RAM, you might not want to miss this second best and extremely rare deal in its own right.
Just as powerful as many of the best phones money can buy this holiday season, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is currently significantly cheaper than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra while sporting a stunning 144Hz OLED screen of its own, as well as two different 50MP rear-facing cameras, an outstanding 60MP selfie shooter, and a large 4,800mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W wired charging and more than respectable 15W wireless charging capabilities.
Simply put, you can't do better right now, at least on paper, than this Motorola flagship at this killer price.
