Best Buy is now offering a deep 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount AND a $100 gift card
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy have been constantly one-upping each other in the last few weeks in terms of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, offering heftier and heftier discounts with and without strings attached on the flexible Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse released a couple of months ago to rave reviews but not exactly met with great consumer enthusiasm.
One of the biggest flaws of this almost perfect new foldable flagship was undoubtedly its obscene $1,800 starting price stateside, but if you hurry, you can pay a lot less than that... and get a nice freebie with a 512GB storage configuration.
The entry-level variant that normally costs $1,799.99 is only capable of accomodating 256 gigs of data internally, and with no microSD card slot on deck, digital hoarders may well need to upgrade to this model in exchange for just $1,569.99.
That's right, it's currently significantly cheaper to purchase a 512GB unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G than the same device with half the internal storage space, and on top of a massive $350 discount from a $1,919.99 list price, Best Buy is also throwing in a $100 gift card at no extra charge with no upfront carrier activation or other special requirements.
It's perhaps needless to highlight that this hot new deal eclipses everything Samsung and Amazon are offering at the time of this writing on this particular Z Fold 4 version, although if you want even more room to keep all your content in hand wherever you go, it might be a good idea to take your business directly to the world's largest smartphone manufacturer.
Before pulling the trigger however, you may want to note that this promotion doesn't carry Best Buy's Black Friday label, as some of the latest deals on a number of other contenders to the title of overall best phone you can buy this holiday season. In other words, there's a very good chance even better deals are around the corner on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 512GB storage... as well as 256GB and 1TB.
