Samsung announces week long deals: save big on Z Fold 4 and more
It's the season of deals and shopping events – well, almost, but we're getting there. With Black Friday now a month away, we are gearing up for some awesome deals. For the buyers who are inpatient for sale events, Samsung has prepared a week of awesome deals on almost all its hot devices. Yes, Samsung's got a sale going on – starting today, October 24, and ending on November 1.
Deal of the day: $1000 off Z Fold 4 with enhanced trade-in, $350 off on 1TB Z Fold 4
First off, we start with the deal that's going to last only for today. We are talking about an epic discount on the latest foldable beast by the company, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Right now, you get a $350 discount on the 1TB Z Fold 4, and additionally, you get to benefit from up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in. Keep in mind that this is a limited time offer, so if you've set your eyes on getting the latest Samsung foldable, it's time to act!
The deals that the South Korea-based company is running can change, but the week-long ones (including the S22 series and the Tab S8 series) will remain for the entirety of the sale week.
Now, let's see what the Samsung Week deals are!
Deals for Samsung Week: hot Galaxy S22, Tab S8 offers
First off, Samsung has some great deals on phones from the Galaxy S22 series. Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade, which means you get more storage for cheaper. Additionally, you get $50 instant Samsung Credit, which you can then use to make additional purchases. But that's not all – potential Galaxy S22 buyers will be delighted to learn that Samsung now offers up to $800 in enhanced trade-in for the S22 Ultra.
If you want to get something cheaper instead, you can also save on certified renewed Galaxy S21 models, and those are as cheap as ever!
But that's not all. Samsung has epic discounts in the tablet segment as well.
On the tablet front, the newest flagship tablets from the company – the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra, are now discounted as well. You can get the Tab S8 starting from $250, which is basically a mind-blowing offer. You get a $200 guaranteed trade-in credit, and you can save $180 as well.
