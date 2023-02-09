UK deal alert: Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is on sale at a rare Amazon UK discount





Yes, Amazon UK is currently charging a cool 100 quid less than usual for an unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 powerhouse in your choice of two storage variants and four color options (for each main configuration).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, UK Version, Unlocked for All Carriers, Three-Year Manufacturer Warranty, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen, Multiple Colors £100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, UK Version, Unlocked for All Carriers, Three-Year Manufacturer Warranty, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen, Multiple Colors £100 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, and the Z Flip 4 is obviously not the most affordable Android smartphone, normally fetching £999 with 128 gigs of storage space and £1,059 when accommodating twice as much data internally.





But it's extremely rare to be able to save that £100 with no obligatory trade-in, carrier commitment, or any other strings attached. And if you like modern Android-based clamshells, there are almost no decent alternatives to take into consideration in 2023.





A number of potentially solid Galaxy Z Flip 4 rivals are of course expected to see daylight relatively soon, culminating with a Z Flip 5 replacement at some point in the fall or late summer, but for now, it's this puppy or nothing.





Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Samsung 's Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is still zippy enough to take on most of the best Android phones (with "conventional" designs) available today from that particular standpoint while offering a pretty much unrivaled degree of versatility, flexibility, and convenience.





The primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 1.9-inch cover screen are equally great (in their own individual ways), with the 3,700mAh battery guaranteeing a very nice endurance upgrade over 2020's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the 12MP dual rear-facing cameras... looking a little underwhelming by 2023 high-end standards.





Still, the overall value proposition is incredibly hard to beat at this hot new discount, and the Amazon UK deal itself seems even harder to eclipse in the near future.




