Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

UK deal alert: Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is on sale at a rare Amazon UK discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
UK deal alert: Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is on sale at a rare Amazon UK discount
Are you displeased with the British prices and pre-order deals of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 family of ultra-high-end handsets? Then why not consider one of the overall best foldable phones on the market right now (and the top-selling device in that category worldwide) at one of its lowest ever prices?

Yes, Amazon UK is currently charging a cool 100 quid less than usual for an unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 powerhouse in your choice of two storage variants and four color options (for each main configuration).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, UK Version, Unlocked for All Carriers, Three-Year Manufacturer Warranty, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen, Multiple Colors
£100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, UK Version, Unlocked for All Carriers, Three-Year Manufacturer Warranty, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen, Multiple Colors
£100 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, and the Z Flip 4 is obviously not the most affordable Android smartphone, normally fetching £999 with 128 gigs of storage space and £1,059 when accommodating twice as much data internally.

But it's extremely rare to be able to save that £100 with no obligatory trade-in, carrier commitment, or any other strings attached. And if you like modern Android-based clamshells, there are almost no decent alternatives to take into consideration in 2023.

A number of potentially solid Galaxy Z Flip 4 rivals are of course expected to see daylight relatively soon, culminating with a Z Flip 5 replacement at some point in the fall or late summer, but for now, it's this puppy or nothing.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is still zippy enough to take on most of the best Android phones (with "conventional" designs) available today from that particular standpoint while offering a pretty much unrivaled degree of versatility, flexibility, and convenience.

The primary 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 1.9-inch cover screen are equally great (in their own individual ways), with the 3,700mAh battery guaranteeing a very nice endurance upgrade over 2020's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the 12MP dual rear-facing cameras... looking a little underwhelming by 2023 high-end standards.

Still, the overall value proposition is incredibly hard to beat at this hot new discount, and the Amazon UK deal itself seems even harder to eclipse in the near future.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless