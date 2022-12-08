Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery



It is expected that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will imitate the design of OPPO Find N2 Flip, the hinge will be changed to the water drop type used by OPPO, the external screen will be similar to OPPO’s 3.26" screen, and the battery may also increase, but it may still not surpass OPPO — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2022

Oppo's Find N2 Flip foldable is expected to be unveiled on December 14, 2022, and lots of details about the foldable device have already surfaced. Just the other day, we caught wind of a video of the foldable phone in action . Despite being clad in prototype camouflage for security reasons, we get to see the nifty upcoming wearable from all sides, and especially intriguing is the extremely large cover display, which reportedly spans 3.26" in size, an extremely large screen for a clamshell foldable phone.

IceUniverse expects that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will adopt such a large external display, as well as potentially larger battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 scored a 3,700mAh battery, a 300mAh increase over its precursor's 3,400mAh battery cell.





Although not much else is known about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as it's just too early for any serious leaks, we expect things to heat up in the following months, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely arrive in August 2023.

Of course, you could also argue that Oppo was quite inspired by the various generation of Samsung's clamshell Z Flip phones, thus coming up with its own Oppo Find N2 Flip, so who-copied-who is certainly a gray area in this case.