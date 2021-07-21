Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier0
Rumors have persistently indicated that the new devices will be more affordable than the current generation. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched for $1,999, but its price was later reduced by $200 to $1,799.
Is Samsung's new trade-in offer a sign that the new foldable phones will be as expensive as their predecessors?
For the first time, Samsung will let you trade in two phones or tablets and this makes us question the company's motives. Samsung allegedly knows that foldable sales will be nowhere near Galaxy Note levels. As you may already know, there won't be a Note phone this year.
The new trade-in offer could be a way for the company to entice more users to switch to a foldable device. Prior rumors have already said that Samsung will be going big on marketing and promotions.
Or, it could be that the new phones will not be any cheaper than their predecessors and Samsung wants to make it easier for people to upgrade by letting them turn in two phones. A pre-mature retailer listing has already thrown cold water on reports that the new foldable devices will be around 20 percent more affordable than last year's devices.
Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (50 updates) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks (27 updates)
-
Now reading
21 July Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier
-
21 July Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it
-
20 July Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air
-
19 July Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras
-
14 July All 2021 foldable phones leak, Google Pixel Fold to sport the Z Fold 3 display size indeed