Samsung Android

Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier
Samsung has finally confirmed that the next Unpacked event will be held on August 11. It's where the South Korean titan is expected to announce a spate of new products. The company's repeated emphasis on the word 'unfold' is all the more indication that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will debut on that day and the accompanying reservation page has revealed a new trade-in policy.

Rumors have persistently indicated that the new devices will be more affordable than the current generation. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched for $1,999, but its price was later reduced by $200 to $1,799. 

The Z Flip 5G got a similar treatment, with the price reduced to $1,199 from $1,450. Factor in rumors, and prices in the neighborhood of $1,599 for the Fold 3 and $959 for the Flip 3 seem like a very real possibility.

Is Samsung's new trade-in offer a sign that the new foldable phones will be as expensive as their predecessors?

 
For the first time, Samsung will let you trade in two phones or tablets and this makes us question the company's motives. Samsung allegedly knows that foldable sales will be nowhere near Galaxy Note levels. As you may already know, there won't be a Note phone this year. 


The new trade-in offer could be a way for the company to entice more users to switch to a foldable device. Prior rumors have already said that Samsung will be going big on marketing and promotions.

Or, it could be that the new phones will not be any cheaper than their predecessors and Samsung wants to make it easier for people to upgrade by letting them turn in two phones. A pre-mature retailer listing has already thrown cold water on reports that the new foldable devices will be around 20 percent more affordable than last year's devices.

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here

 
The new devices - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in particular - are going to be notable upgrades over the outgoing phones, and this could very well lead to a price increase. That said, the Galaxy S21 series is $200 cheaper than the S20, and this has helped bolster sales, so we are still holding out hope that the new phones won't be jaw-droppingly expensive.

