Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This affordable foldable can now be purchased for just $349.99 unlocked if you trade in your old device. Samsung sweetens up the deal with a pair of free Galaxy Buds2, and if you decide to activate the phone with a carrier you can shave off another $50 and get it for as low as $299.99.
With its starting price of $999 the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is regarded as the mainstream foldable - a gateway device to the flexible screen technology of the future. You can check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review for more information, and also read a few lines about the Galaxy Buds2, which by the way cost $150 normally.
Whichever of these Samsung foldable phones you choose, you won’t be disappointed - the technology has matured and these phones are durable, capable, and legitimate flagships now.