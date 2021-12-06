Notification Center

Samsung Deals

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of free Galaxy Buds2
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are ancient history now but Christmas is coming fast and Samsung knows it. The Korean company has started a huge promo campaign across almost all of its devices, and one of the deals includes the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Unlocked, with eligible trade-in + free Galaxy Buds2

$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

This affordable foldable can now be purchased for just $349.99 unlocked if you trade in your old device. Samsung sweetens up the deal with a pair of free Galaxy Buds2, and if you decide to activate the phone with a carrier you can shave off another $50 and get it for as low as $299.99.

It’s a trade-in deal, of course - but Samsung accepts a wide variety of gadgets, offering trade-in credits in exchange. You can hand in your old phone, tablet, or smartwatch, and the eligible brands include Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola, Microsoft (if you’re trading in a tablet), and Google. If you don't want to trade-in, you can still get $100 off the price, plus the free earbuds, too.

With its starting price of $999 the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is regarded as the mainstream foldable - a gateway device to the flexible screen technology of the future. You can check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review for more information, and also read a few lines about the Galaxy Buds2, which by the way cost $150 normally.

The Samsung campaign will run until Christmas, so you have time to think about it, although one never knows when availability might run dry. There’s another similar deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, offering an even higher discount but the device is also more expensive.

Whichever of these Samsung foldable phones you choose, you won’t be disappointed - the technology has matured and these phones are durable, capable, and legitimate flagships now.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
65%off $350 Special Samsung $1000 Special Target $28 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

