Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free

$349.99

$50

$299.99

$100

$999

$150

This affordable foldable can now be purchased for justunlocked if you trade in your old device. Samsung sweetens up the deal with a pair of free Galaxy Buds2, and if you decide to activate the phone with a carrier you can shave off anotherand get it for as low asIt’s a trade-in deal, of course - but Samsung accepts a wide variety of gadgets, offering trade-in credits in exchange. You can hand in your old phone, tablet, or smartwatch, and the eligible brands include Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola, Microsoft (if you’re trading in a tablet), and Google. If you don't want to trade-in, you can still getoff the price, plus the free earbuds , too.With its starting price ofthe Galaxy Z Flip 3 is regarded as the mainstream foldable - a gateway device to the flexible screen technology of the future. You can check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review for more information, and also read a few lines about the Galaxy Buds2 , which by the way costnormally.The Samsung campaign will run until Christmas, so you have time to think about it, although one never knows when availability might run dry. There’s another similar deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , offering an even higher discount but the device is also more expensive.Whichever of these Samsung foldable phones you choose, you won’t be disappointed - the technology has matured and these phones are durable, capable, and legitimate flagships now.