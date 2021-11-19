Notification Center

Deals Black Friday

Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal
The 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 is clearly one of the world's most desirable smartphones even at its regular price of $999.99 and up, so we can only imagine how excited foldable-loving bargain hunters must have been for the predictable flurry of holiday discounts.

While we obviously still wouldn't deem the flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouse cheap by conventional handset standards, it seems pretty much impossible to argue with Amazon's killer new Black Friday deal on the unlocked device in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.

The entry-level model is on sale at a cool $150 discount that technically brings the Z Flip 3 5G down to the exact same price as around a month ago. But in addition to the outright savings on the actual flip smartphone, you can now also get a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Those are Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds, mind you, and they come equipped with everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology to IPX2 water resistance, premium sound capabilities, and up to 20 hours of combined battery life.

Slightly less impressive than the AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds Pro, these bad boys are normally available for $149.99 by themselves, although at the time of this writing, they're actually up for grabs at a decent $30 discount of their own.

Even if you consider that reduced price, this is an outstanding deal sweetener for an already pretty sweet deal. Better still, the 256 gig Galaxy Z Flip 3 variant can be had at $200 less than usual right now with the same nice gift included at no extra charge.

Since the list price of that particular model is $1,049.99, we really can't think of a reason why you'd want to settle for just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room this holiday Black Friday season. The only "problem" is the 256GB Z Flip 3 5G is exclusively available in black, which means Amazon could run out of inventory way ahead of the actual Black Friday "holiday" next week.

The 128GB version, meanwhile, can be purchased in your choice of Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream hues, with no other meaningful differences to note as far as key specifications are concerned.

Both models come with a generous 8GB RAM count on deck, as well as a dual 12MP rear-facing camera arrangement, single 10MP front-facing shooter, and most importantly, a silky smooth 120Hz 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display paired with a small but handy 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$1000 Special Target $250off $950 Special Samsung $600off $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

