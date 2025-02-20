Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now





Normally available for $649.99, the company's first-ever rugged timepiece can now be had at $419.99 in all three of its color options. Believe it or not, this hefty new $230 discount comes with no special requirements and no strings attached, although if you don't have a problem trading in your existing wearable device in good working condition, you can save even more money.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $419 99 $649 99 $230 off (35%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Device Trade-Ins Buy at Samsung









If you own a rugged Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 and want to jump platforms and join the Wear OS ecosystem, you can also save a whopping $400 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, while the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 are worth $350 and $375 respectively towards the purchase of this super-robust Samsung smartwatch with a virtually unbeatable health monitoring tool set.

Even at its completely hassle-free $230 discount, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is an undeniable heavyweight value champion, mind you, and while retailers like Amazon have run a bunch of similar deals in recent months, those usually force you to opt for a specific paint job or actually do business with a third-party seller that's not always entirely trustworthy, especially on matters concerning warranty conditions.





Bottom line, this is a totally unmissable promotion for a lot of folks interested in buying one of the all-around best smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone in (early) 2025. Our Galaxy Watch Ultra review , if you're wondering, highlights not only the remarkable robustness of this bad boy as a key selling point (especially at $419.99), but also the solid battery life, stunning display, stellar overall performance, and pretty much flawless sleep tracking. Oh, and did I mention the extra touch of versatility enabled by that very handy customizable Quick Button?