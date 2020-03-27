Samsung is still working on enabling the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 feature... someday









We even heard whispers of a February software update looking to activate the dormant life-saving hardware, but unfortunately, that hasn't proven to be the case, and worse yet, Samsung is staying completely mum on the matter.













The device is also listed as "not approved or cleared by U.S. FDA" in the documentation of a clinical trial scheduled to start on May 1, 2020 and end on May 1, 2030, although you should keep in mind those dates probably have nothing to do with the potential rollout of the aforementioned ECG-enabling software update.





Meanwhile, the folks over at TizenHelp spotted another Samsung Community reply from a "Health Manager" claiming to be the "person in charge of operation of Samsung Health Service", who says the company is "currently preparing for the electrocardiogram service through Galaxy Watch Active 2", warning however that it may still "take time to provide stable service."





In other words, it sounds like no one knows when the feature will become active (pun very much intended), and the uncertainty over the FDA approval could well be exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Keep in mind that Samsung absolutely needs the US Food and Drug Administration's green light to provide electrocardiogram measurements on the wrists of Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners, which can reveal serious heart conditions like atrial fibrillation and tachycardia, potentially saving or at least improving many lives.



