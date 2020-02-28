Samsung launches two new Galaxy Watch Active 2 models

Samsung is refreshing its lineup of smartwatches with two new Galaxy Watch
Active 2 variants that were recently unveiled
in South Korea. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition and LTE Aluminum are rather niche products that target a certain category of customers, although that doesn't mean that they can't become mainstream if more people buy them.
As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition is aimed at those who love to play golf. The smartwatch includes a state-of-the-art golf shot distance measurement tracking tool and the Smart Caddie app. The latter is considered the ultimate app for golf players, as it offers information about more than 40,000 golf courses worldwide.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition will be available in Aqua Black (44mm) and Pink Gold (40mm). As far as the price goes, the smaller version will sell in South Korea for the equivalent of $295, while the bigger model is priced at $325.
The second Galaxy Watch Active 2
smartwatch announced this week, the LTE Aluminum is aimed at “young customers” and costs the same as the Golf Edition model. Since it supports LTE, users can make calls and send text messages with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE Aluminum. Just like the Golf Edition, it will be available in two size options – 40mm and 44mm, but customers will be able to choose from three colors: Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE Aluminum
As far as availability goes, both smartwatches are available for purchase in South Korea starting today, but Samsung confirmed (via The Korea Herald
) the Golf Edition model will be launched in the US and UK, while the LTE Aluminum version will be introduced in Europe and select Asian countries. No ETA has been provided though.
