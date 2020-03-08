Killer deal brings brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to $200 with warranty
Those with larger wrists need to spend an even heftier $300 or so on a 44mm variant, and unless you're looking to purchase both the second-gen Galaxy Watch Active and Samsung's second-gen true wireless earbuds, the company itself can't hook you up with any discount whatsoever at the time of this writing. Of course, that's what third-party retailers are for, and one of the most reputable ones in the US is currently holding a pretty much unbeatable sale.
Check out the deal here
If you hurry, you can save a whopping $100 on a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in your choice of Aqua Black or Pink Gold hues at B&H Photo Video. These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items, obviously, which also means they're backed by a full 1-year warranty.
Said warranty comes from B&H rather than Samsung, though, as you're technically looking at "international" devices here that are not specifically designed or optimized for the US market. On the bright side, the only key feature you might be encountering issues with stateside as a result of that is Samsung Pay support. You also won't get a wall charger in this particular retail box, but those two things are definitely not worth a full Benjamin.
Meanwhile, it's clearly hard to argue with the value proposition of a $200 Galaxy Watch Active 2 sporting a large and sharp 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, as well as a fast dual-core processor, reasonably large battery, swim-proof design made from robust aluminum, a built-in heart rate monitor, GPS functionality, and in-depth sleep tracking.
