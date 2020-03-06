Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

You can already get Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ at a massive discount with the Galaxy Watch Active 2

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 06, 2020
Today's the big day for early adopters of Samsung's latest flagship handsets, but if you don't plan to pick up the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you might be wondering how you can save big on another exciting new product unveiled by the world's largest smartphone vendor last month.

Of course, the Galaxy Buds+ made an early commercial debut shortly after their official announcement, but unsurprisingly, the solo launch deals were nowhere to be found. That's still the case right now, although Samsung can hook you up with a pretty massive discount if you're looking to purchase the true wireless earbuds alongside the company's latest smartwatch.

All you need to do is order the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Buds+ at the same time, and depending on what variant of the fitness-centric wearable device you prefer, you can save anywhere between 55 bucks and a whopping $150 instantly.

That's right, you can essentially get the Galaxy Buds+ free of charge if you're also in the market for a cellular-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 44mm size. The special price of that particular bundle is currently $450, which just so happens to be the regular price of the aforementioned silver Watch Active 2 model. 

Curiously enough, you'll be asked to spend the same 450 bucks if you buy the Galaxy Buds+ together with a 40mm LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in black, representing $130 off the regular combined price of those two items.

Meanwhile, if you're not interested so much in the savings as you are in spending as little as possible, you can go for a Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 and a pair of Buds+ at $375 overall. In that case, you're looking at a combined discount of $55 and $75 with the purchase of 40 and 44mm smartwatch variants respectively.

These are pretty cool deals when you consider the significant upgrades and improvements of the Galaxy Buds+ over Samsung's first-gen true wireless earbuds, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2's status as one of the top Apple Watch Series 5 rivals available today.

