You can already get Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ at a massive discount with the Galaxy Watch Active 2
All you need to do is order the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Buds+ at the same time, and depending on what variant of the fitness-centric wearable device you prefer, you can save anywhere between 55 bucks and a whopping $150 instantly.
Check out the deals here
That's right, you can essentially get the Galaxy Buds+ free of charge if you're also in the market for a cellular-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 44mm size. The special price of that particular bundle is currently $450, which just so happens to be the regular price of the aforementioned silver Watch Active 2 model.
Curiously enough, you'll be asked to spend the same 450 bucks if you buy the Galaxy Buds+ together with a 40mm LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in black, representing $130 off the regular combined price of those two items.
Meanwhile, if you're not interested so much in the savings as you are in spending as little as possible, you can go for a Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 and a pair of Buds+ at $375 overall. In that case, you're looking at a combined discount of $55 and $75 with the purchase of 40 and 44mm smartwatch variants respectively.
These are pretty cool deals when you consider the significant upgrades and improvements of the Galaxy Buds+ over Samsung's first-gen true wireless earbuds, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2's status as one of the top Apple Watch Series 5 rivals available today.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):