Hot new Samsung deal bundles Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices with free Galaxy Watch Active 2
Check out the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 deals here
The terms and conditions are pretty straightforward, requiring you to purchase an unlocked variant of the aforementioned S10 and Note 10-series devices, then choose between an Aqua Black or Pink Gold flavor of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 40mm size. Your gift would separately set you back $279.99, unlike the Galaxy A50, which normally costs 350 bucks.
But perhaps you need an Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch more than you do a backup mid-end Android phone, in which case the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is likely to feel significantly more valuable. After all, we are talking about arguably one of the best Apple Watch alternatives out there, with a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as solid battery life, an exceptionally comfortable design, and both in-depth fitness monitoring and sleep tracking capabilities.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy S10e is not included on the list of devices eligible for this excellent Christmas freebie, and for some reason, the same seems to be true for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Meanwhile, the only "regular" Galaxy S10 variant in stock at the time of this writing fetches $1,150 with 512 gigs of internal storage space. The S10+ starts at $999.99 in a 128GB configuration, while the non-5G Note 10 and Note 10 Plus go for $950 and $1,100 respectively in entry-level 256 gig models.
Another interesting detail you should note is that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 gift can be combined with trade-in discounts, as well as extended Spotify Premium and YouTube Premium free trials, which is pretty sweet.
