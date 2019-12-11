Hot new Samsung deal bundles Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices with free Galaxy Watch Active 2





This is yet another killer deal available on the official US website of the world's largest handset vendor, although unsurprisingly, it cannot be combined with the Galaxy A50 special bundle offer kicked off last week . In other words, you'll have to choose whether you want a mid-range phone or a high-end smartwatch included with your flagship handset order for Christmas at no extra cost.









The terms and conditions are pretty straightforward, requiring you to purchase an unlocked variant of the aforementioned S10 and Note 10-series devices, then choose between an Aqua Black or Pink Gold flavor of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 40mm size. Your gift would separately set you back $279.99, unlike the Galaxy A50 , which normally costs 350 bucks.





But perhaps you need an Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch more than you do a backup mid-end Android phone, in which case the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is likely to feel significantly more valuable. After all, we are talking about arguably one of the best Apple Watch alternatives out there , with a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as solid battery life, an exceptionally comfortable design, and both in-depth fitness monitoring and sleep tracking capabilities.









Another interesting detail you should note is that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 gift can be combined with trade-in discounts, as well as extended Spotify Premium and YouTube Premium free trials, which is pretty sweet.



