Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a decent discount for the first time ever
Those with larger wrists can go for a black or pink gold 44mm model, while the 40mm aluminum case is only available in a somewhat boring combination with an Aqua Black strap at its substantially reduced price. Obviously, both sizes come supporting Bluetooth and GPS connectivity only, with LTE-enabled versions fetching higher prices not yet discounted by any major retailers or carriers.
Although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not a heavyweight contender for the latest Apple Watch in terms of its life-saving capabilities, the quality/price ratio feels pretty much unbeatable right now. We're talking an extensive list of features including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to in-depth activity and sleep tracking, top-notch water resistance, wrist payment support, standalone GPS, a more than decent battery life of almost two full days with the screen always on (in real life), and a beautiful Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.
By the way, if you're not content choosing from the three models sold at marked-down prices on Amazon, you'll be happy to know Macy's has the entire six-variant Bluetooth-only lineup available at the same cool $50 discount at the time of this writing.
