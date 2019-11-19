Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a decent discount for the first time ever

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 19, 2019, 4:29 AM
At $280 and up, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not exactly the most affordable Apple Watch Series 5 alternative out there, topping the starting price of its fitness-centric predecessor by a significant 80 bucks. Formally unveiled more than three months ago, Samsung's newest Tizen-powered smartwatch only went up for sale in the US in late September, getting its first notable discount... today.

While it's rarely a good idea to purchase anything so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems highly unlikely that any major retailer will be able to sell the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at a much higher markdown than $50 in the near future. You can currently shave 50 bucks off the list prices of both 40 and 44mm variants on Amazon with no deal expiration date explicitly specified, but unfortunately, you don't get a lot of choice in terms of band colors.

Those with larger wrists can go for a black or pink gold 44mm model, while the 40mm aluminum case is only available in a somewhat boring combination with an Aqua Black strap at its substantially reduced price. Obviously, both sizes come supporting Bluetooth and GPS connectivity only, with LTE-enabled versions fetching higher prices not yet discounted by any major retailers or carriers.

Although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not a heavyweight contender for the latest Apple Watch in terms of its life-saving capabilities, the quality/price ratio feels pretty much unbeatable right now. We're talking an extensive list of features including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to in-depth activity and sleep tracking, top-notch water resistance, wrist payment support, standalone GPS, a more than decent battery life of almost two full days with the screen always on (in real life), and a beautiful Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

By the way, if you're not content choosing from the three models sold at marked-down prices on Amazon, you'll be happy to know Macy's has the entire six-variant Bluetooth-only lineup available at the same cool $50 discount at the time of this writing.

