Deal: Discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 come with a free portable battery

Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Dec 23, 2019, 2:30 PM
If you're still planning to buy some gifts this holiday season, Samsung wants you to know that two of its latest smartwatches are currently on sale. More precisely, the company is taking up to $80 off the Galaxy Watch, and exactly $50 off the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (pictured above).

What's more, each Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 bought from Samsung comes with a 10,000 mAh portable battery at no extra cost. Normally priced at $34.99, said portable battery features two charging ports, thus being able to power two devices simultaneously.

Here's exactly how much Samsung is currently charging for its Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 series:

  • Galaxy Watch 42mm (Bluetooth) - $249.99 instead of $329.99  
  • Galaxy Watch 46mm (Bluetooth) - $269.99 instead of $349.99
  • Galaxy Watch 42mm (LTE) - $329.99 instead of $379.99
  • Galaxy Watch 46mm (LTE) - $349.99 instead of $399.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm (Bluetooth) - $229.99 instead of $279.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm (Bluetooth) - $249.99 instead of $299.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm (LTE) - $379.99 instead of $429.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm (LTE) - $399.99 instead of $449.99

See these deals HERE at Samsung


According to Samsung, these are limited-time deals, although the company doesn't mention when they're set to expire.


For those who don't know, all Galaxy Watch smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS phones. You can find out more about Samsung's smartwatches in our reviews embedded below.

