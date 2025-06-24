Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Main differences to expect

Intro





After a brief hiatus, Samsung is looking to reinvigorate its Galaxy Watch lineup with a premium smartwatch that comes with a fan-favorite favorite on deck: the signature rotating bezel.





We haven't seen a Samsung smartwatch with these wonderful features since 2023, when the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic last treated us to one of the best ways to interact with a wearable.





Galaxy Watch 8 lineup and is heavily inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Aside from marking a return of the rotating crown, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also getting a new design language. The new squircle shape will be universal across thelineup and is heavily inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.





Is a new design the only thing that differentiates the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ?





Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: differences

New squircle case design vs standard circular case

Single 46mm size vs 43/37mm size

Rotating hardware bezel on both

Exynos W1000 (3nm) vs Exynos W930 (5nm) chip

32GB vs 16GB storage

Stainless-steel case and sapphire screens on both

IP68/MIL-STD-810H certification on both

Possibly non-invasive blood glucose monitoring (Watch 8 Classic)



Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes Squircles and… circles

The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic marks the return of one of the best hardware components ever fitted on a modern wearable: Samsung's superb rotating hardware bezel. Objectively, it's a great solution to the always-present problem of marrying a classic watch design with a modern digital interface, and Samsung nailed it with the rotating bezel, which debuted a decade ago.

The case beneath it is different, though. Inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra's squircle design language, the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also set to employ this design language. However, while the case is "squircly", the screen itself remains round, just like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic .

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is most likely using a stainless-steel case, though there's the possibility for titanium here. The screen itself will most certainly be a scratch-resistant sapphire one.



The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from 2023 was mostly similar. It combined stainless steel with sapphire in its mostly circular build.

New on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a digital crown button, similar to last year's Galaxy Watch Ultra, and positioned between the standard dual buttons on the right side. However, it doesn't seem like this digital crown will be rotatable, so a standard customizable button is what we'll likely get.

Both smartwatches will share the same IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, meaning that both devices are very water-resistant and mostly rugged. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasted 5ATM water-resistance (up to 50 meters), and we expect the Watch 8 Classic to boast the same.





Colors-wise, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was available in Black and Silver, and we don't really expect anything too different in terms of colors for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.



Bands No change… for now

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as well. With the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung introduced a new, quick-release band mechanism, which only requires you to push a button in order to swap the straps. This cool new system persisted on the Galaxy Watch 7 generation, and to no surprise whatsoever, will surely arrive on theClassic as well.

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy That said, back in December 2024, Samsung filed for a patent for another similar quick-release band attachment mechanism. However, as usual with patents, there's no realistic way of knowing if it will materialize in real life or will remain just that, a patent.

In terms of new bands, we will definitely get some new ones to commemorate the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Watch generation. We'd probably get new fluoroelastomer ones, though faux leather bands would certainly match the overall style of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Software & Features Wear OS 6 and One UI Watch 8 incoming

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic both run Google's Wear OS with Samsung's One UI Watch interface running on top.

The difference here are the versions: the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will possibly come with Wear OS 6 and One UI Watch 8 out of the box, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will probably get this at a much later date.

New in Google's Wear OS 6 will be a refreshed new design language thanks to Android 16 's Material 3 Expressive. The latter will let you customize and personalize the interface in more ways than before.

Aside from that, you will be able to experience Galaxy AI in additional apps and features, the rumor mill says, and possibly receive more AI-powered fitness and wellness recommendations.

While both wearables are certainly sharing the same BioActive array of health sensors at the bottom of the case, an exciting rumor claims the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is getting blood glucose monitoring. No needles will be poking your wrist, thankfully: this feature will non-invasively use sensors to gauge your blood sugar levels.

Battery and Charging Little changes, possibly

Due to the mostly similar design of the two wearables, it comes to no surprise that the batteries inside will be mostly similar. The rumors put a 445 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, a slight increase over the 425 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic .

Thanks to the more efficient 3nm Exynos W1000 chip that will make it inside the Watch 8 Classic, we still expect better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , which featured an older 5nm chip.

Recommended Stories Charging-wise, we aren't getting any changes: the 10W wireless charging is here to stay.

Models and Prices

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will apparently be available in a single 46 mm size.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , on the other hand, was available in two sizes: a 43 mm and a 46 mm one.

Either wearable is available with either 4G LTE or a Wi-Fi model. Of course, the cellular version will be much more independent than the standard Wi-Fi one, which requires the paired phone to be nearby at all times for normal operation.

Specs

Here's how the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specs compare:

Summary

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic thankfully marks the return of one of the most awesome Galaxy wearable ranges, which is arguably the best one, even when devices like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch Ultra exist.

The core proportion appears to be unchanged, but many key areas seem to be improved. For one, we get a fresher new design that keeps all the essential elements in check, the rotating bezel included.





We also get a more efficient new chip and a slightly bigger battery, which is surely giving us better battery endurance. Finally, in terms of health features, we might get a pretty important new blood glucose monitoring feature, which has the potential to be a game-changer, especially for people suffering from diabetes.



