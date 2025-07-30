Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 8: it's back, but why?

You will also notice there's a new button that resembles a "digital crown" tucked in between the old "home" and "back" buttons. This one is not for spinning — it's another press-in button, which can be programmed to launch your favorite app or workout on demand. Quite like the Quick Actions button on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.Meanwhile, the standardis slimmer than before. It's only 9 mm thin and should be your go-to if you are more interested in the fitness tracking capabilities of a smartwatch. The software is still the full One UI Watch 6, and you don't miss out on features besides the Quick Actions button on the side. However, it's design is lighter and sleeker for more comfort while doing sports activities. Also, thecomes in two case sizes — 40 mm and 44 mm.Both watches should be getting the usual Home and Back buttons. But the Classic is also sporting a digital crown-looking button right between them. It's a programmable Quick Button to quickly get into apps or exercises, like on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung isn’t done spinning the bezel just yet — quite literally. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is bringing back that clicky, tactile ring that is just right enough to make it feel like a "real" watch. It picks up right where the Watch 6 Classic left off and comes in a premium build with a stainless steel body, available only in one case size — 46 mm.





Bands

Dunk the old ones









Samsung redesigned the band locking mechanism with the Galaxy Watch 6 . Surely, we are not due for another redesign? Right?





Galaxy Watch 8 generation. So, no backwards compatibility with older straps. It's still a pretty intuitive and fast system — you press in a tiny button to pull the straps out, and click the new ones in. Feels like the mechanism in the Oh... OK, there's a new Dynamic Lug system on the newgeneration. So, no backwards compatibility with older straps. It's still a pretty intuitive and fast system — you press in a tiny button to pull the straps out, and click the new ones in. Feels like the mechanism in the Galaxy Watch 7 . Supposedly the redesign was needed to make the watch bodies slimmer. Not the best option if you already have a collection of bands... On the other hand — the smartwatches definitely benefit from a shave-down!



Software & Features

Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch 8













Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, running on top of Wear OS 6. If you’ve tried to follow Samsung’s smartwatch software story over the years… well, grab a map. First, there was Tizen. Then came the big handshake with Google, merging it all into Wear OS — specifically, the Samsung-flavored version we’ve had since 2021. Then, despite new Wear OS being a joint effort, Samsung still felt the need to start dressing it up — thus, the One UI Watch interface was born.This year, we’re getting One UI Watch 8 baked into both theand Watch 8 Classic, running on top of Wear OS 6.





Think the same familiar foundation, but with a slicker Samsung skin, plus the usual sprinkle of Galaxy-only features. AI is front and center, offering smarter fitness tips, more intuitive workout recommendations, and better sleep insights. These are the first smartwatches with Gemini on board, and you can talk to the Google Assistant straight on the watch — no phone needed, just a Wi-Fi connection (or cellular if you have an LTE model).



The new features like detailed coaching plans and pro-grade insights, dietary suggestions, antioxidant readings and a new vascular load metric are present on both. As mentioned before — these are more or less the same smartwatch, with the design being the major differentiator. Well... the design does beget a slightly different internal battery -







Battery and Charging Samsung Watches have always been dependable



The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 445 mAh cell, which does give us a full day of use. Day and a half easy, or you can push it to two days depending on usage. Samsung does say it can last up to 30 hours with Always On Display, and 40 hours with AOD off.





The Galaxy Watch 8 , with its two sizes, has 325 mAh and 435 mAh batteries. And both get the same ratings — up to 30 hours with AOD, 40 hours with AOD off. Or, in our experience, these smartwatches are definitely a daily charge ordeal. Maybe not from 0% - 100%, but you do get in the habit of just plopping them on a charging puck when you've got some downtime.





PhoneArena Smartwatch Charging Test









Models and Prices



As mentioned above, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic only comes in 46 mm. In that case, you will have a choice between a model with cellular and one without. The prices are respectively $499.99 and $549.99.



Recommended Stories

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40 mm and 44 mm variants, again — with our without LTE. So, the most basic model will start at $349.99, the bigger one — $379.99. Add $50 to the price tag if you want a cellular modem inside.



