Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 8: it's back, but why?
What is different about the revived Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?
Intro
Once Samsung was done revealing the all-new and super-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, it dropped another bombshell on stage — the Galaxy Watch Classic is back! The new Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two shapes — the slim regular one, simply called Galaxy Watch 8, and a slightly taller model with a rotating bezel and an extra button — the Watch 8 Classic.
But are there any differences here, or are we just looking at a fancier build?
Typically, the regular one is more sporty whereas the latter one has a bit of a... classier look. And the aforementioned bezel. But, what else will separate them?
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 8: expected differences
- Stainless steel vs aluminum build
- Rotating bezel and new crown-shaped button on Classic
- One size for Classic, two sizes for base model
- IP68, 5ATM for both
- 32 GB of storage for both
- Same sensors, including ECG, SpO2, temp on both
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
Classy vs sporty
Samsung isn’t done spinning the bezel just yet — quite literally. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is bringing back that clicky, tactile ring that is just right enough to make it feel like a "real" watch. It picks up right where the Watch 6 Classic left off and comes in a premium build with a stainless steel body, available only in one case size — 46 mm.
You will also notice there's a new button that resembles a "digital crown" tucked in between the old "home" and "back" buttons. This one is not for spinning — it's another press-in button, which can be programmed to launch your favorite app or workout on demand. Quite like the Quick Actions button on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 is slimmer than before. It's only 9 mm thin and should be your go-to if you are more interested in the fitness tracking capabilities of a smartwatch. The software is still the full One UI Watch 6, and you don't miss out on features besides the Quick Actions button on the side. However, it's design is lighter and sleeker for more comfort while doing sports activities. Also, the Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two case sizes — 40 mm and 44 mm.
Both watches should be getting the usual Home and Back buttons. But the Classic is also sporting a digital crown-looking button right between them. It's a programmable Quick Button to quickly get into apps or exercises, like on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Bands
Dunk the old ones
Samsung redesigned the band locking mechanism with the Galaxy Watch 6. Surely, we are not due for another redesign? Right?
Oh... OK, there's a new Dynamic Lug system on the new Galaxy Watch 8 generation. So, no backwards compatibility with older straps. It's still a pretty intuitive and fast system — you press in a tiny button to pull the straps out, and click the new ones in. Feels like the mechanism in the Galaxy Watch 7. Supposedly the redesign was needed to make the watch bodies slimmer. Not the best option if you already have a collection of bands... On the other hand — the smartwatches definitely benefit from a shave-down!
Software & Features
Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch 8
If you’ve tried to follow Samsung’s smartwatch software story over the years… well, grab a map. First, there was Tizen. Then came the big handshake with Google, merging it all into Wear OS — specifically, the Samsung-flavored version we’ve had since 2021. Then, despite new Wear OS being a joint effort, Samsung still felt the need to start dressing it up — thus, the One UI Watch interface was born.
This year, we’re getting One UI Watch 8 baked into both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, running on top of Wear OS 6.
Think the same familiar foundation, but with a slicker Samsung skin, plus the usual sprinkle of Galaxy-only features. AI is front and center, offering smarter fitness tips, more intuitive workout recommendations, and better sleep insights. These are the first smartwatches with Gemini on board, and you can talk to the Google Assistant straight on the watch — no phone needed, just a Wi-Fi connection (or cellular if you have an LTE model).
The new features like detailed coaching plans and pro-grade insights, dietary suggestions, antioxidant readings and a new vascular load metric are present on both. As mentioned before — these are more or less the same smartwatch, with the design being the major differentiator. Well... the design does beget a slightly different internal battery -
Battery and Charging
Samsung Watches have always been dependable
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 445 mAh cell, which does give us a full day of use. Day and a half easy, or you can push it to two days depending on usage. Samsung does say it can last up to 30 hours with Always On Display, and 40 hours with AOD off.
The Galaxy Watch 8, with its two sizes, has 325 mAh and 435 mAh batteries. And both get the same ratings — up to 30 hours with AOD, 40 hours with AOD off. Or, in our experience, these smartwatches are definitely a daily charge ordeal. Maybe not from 0% - 100%, but you do get in the habit of just plopping them on a charging puck when you've got some downtime.
PhoneArena Smartwatch Charging Test
|Model
|30 mins charge
(% charged)
|Full charge
(time)
|Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)
|45%
|1 hour 19 minutes
|Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
|41%
|1 hour 24 minutes
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
|36%
|1 hour 48 minutes
|Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)
|50%
|1 hour 13 minutes
|Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)
|50%
|1 hour 23 minutes
|OnePlus Watch 3 (46mm)
|80%
|47 minutes
Models and Prices
As mentioned above, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic only comes in 46 mm. In that case, you will have a choice between a model with cellular and one without. The prices are respectively $499.99 and $549.99.
The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40 mm and 44 mm variants, again — with our without LTE. So, the most basic model will start at $349.99, the bigger one — $379.99. Add $50 to the price tag if you want a cellular modem inside.
Specs
Here's what we get in a nutshell:
|Galaxy Watch 8
|Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
|Models
40 and 44 mm
in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Models
46 mm
in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Processor
Exynos W1000 chip, 3nm
|Processor
Exynos W1000 chip, 3nm
|Software
Wear OS 6
OneUI Watch 8
|Software
Wear OS 6
OneUI Watch 8
|Battery
325 / 435 mAh
10W wireless charging
Magnetic charger, ~50% in 30 mins
|Battery
445 mAh
10W wireless charging
Magnetic charger, ~50% in 30 mins
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|Key features
Sleek, light aluminum
Blood glucose monitoring
|Key features
Stainless steel case
Rotating bezel and crown button
Blood glucose monitoring
Summary
It's kind of very clear who the Classic is meant for and who the base model is for. The Classic variants are heavier, bulkier, and their mechanical parts click and clack. Thus, they are not very practical for workouts. Mind you, it's not impossible or undoable — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic does feel solid and kind of compact-ish going by previous experiences, but it does still stick out.
What the Classic is supposed to be is be pretty — so that's the watch meant for an outfit. If you already have a fitness tracker or don't care to use one — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic should be more up your alley. It'll work with both casual and more formal fits, especially if you add a few different bands to your collection.
That said, the base Galaxy Watch 8 is not ugly or anything. It just looks a bit more like a fitness tracker than a timepiece, we thought. That's not a bad thing for practicality — it feels great to run or workout with. For personal expression and accessorizing — it'll be up to your tastes and style, don't let us tell you what to slap on your wrist!
