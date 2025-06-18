These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways





But that still leaves plenty of unanswered questions ahead of the next big Unpacked event in July , a bunch of which are unanswered no more if you choose to believe a typically very trustworthy social media leaker today.

Two (rather boring) color options for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

















As far as colorways go, it's not exactly surprising (or very exciting) to hear that the Galaxy Watch 8 will reportedly be offered in graphite and silver flavors while the Watch 8 Classic is tipped to come painted in good old fashioned black and white hues. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , remember, was sold in similar-sounding black and silver paint jobs, but the Galaxy Watch 7 offers slightly flashier green and cream alternatives for its main (and relatively tedious) silver color.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is also unlikely to turn many heads with its three hues





Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. It shouldn't be too hard to picture the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra in your head in those three color options , especially after the first edition was released in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray models, and the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival was recently leaked in, you guessed it, a blue flavor.





Of course, it remains to be seen if the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra will retain the black and orange bands paired with silver and gray cases respectively on the 2024 generation. While an orange strap would add a little pizazz to the impending rugged smartwatch, it's still sad to hear that the Titanium White colorway (with a matching white band) will probably go away this year.



One interesting spec disclosed today is 64GB internal storage space, which would represent a major improvement over the 32 gigs on the original Galaxy Watch Ultra