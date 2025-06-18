Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways

The rumored color options of Samsung's three upcoming smartwatches don't sound very exciting, but it's what's on the inside that counts the most anyway, right?

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series renders
It's no longer a big secret that Samsung is preparing to release three different smartwatches next month. And it's already pretty well-known that the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) will look kinda, sorta similar at first glance, sharing a love-it-or-hate-it "squircle" aesthetic introduced with the company's rookie rugged wearable effort around a year ago.

But that still leaves plenty of unanswered questions ahead of the next big Unpacked event in July, a bunch of which are unanswered no more if you choose to believe a typically very trustworthy social media leaker today.

Two (rather boring) color options for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic


If we assume that everything "Arsène Lupin" is speculating on X will pan out (which feels like a pretty safe assumption based on historic events), both the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are coming in Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants.

That's the most predictable detail that could have been revealed in the lead-up to the two's official announcements, and pretty much the same goes for the Watch 8's 40 and 44mm case options. Those are the exact sizes last year's Galaxy Watch 7 are available in, mind you, and the Galaxy Watch 6 was also released in 40 and 44mm variants with and without cellular connectivity back in 2023.


The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, came out in 43 and 47mm sizes a couple of years ago, which will apparently not be the case for 2025's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This next-gen rotating bezel-rocking timepiece is instead expected to land in only one XL 46mm size soon, presumably just like the second Galaxy Watch Ultra edition.

As far as colorways go, it's not exactly surprising (or very exciting) to hear that the Galaxy Watch 8 will reportedly be offered in graphite and silver flavors while the Watch 8 Classic is tipped to come painted in good old fashioned black and white hues. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, remember, was sold in similar-sounding black and silver paint jobs, but the Galaxy Watch 7 offers slightly flashier green and cream alternatives for its main (and relatively tedious) silver color.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is also unlikely to turn many heads with its three hues


Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. It shouldn't be too hard to picture the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra in your head in those three color options, especially after the first edition was released in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray models, and the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2 rival was recently leaked in, you guessed it, a blue flavor.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra will retain the black and orange bands paired with silver and gray cases respectively on the 2024 generation. While an orange strap would add a little pizazz to the impending rugged smartwatch, it's still sad to hear that the Titanium White colorway (with a matching white band) will probably go away this year.

Then again, like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), which some still expect to be called Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, should excel primarily in the build quality department rather than shine with a very stylish design. The specifications will also be pivotal for this bad boy's success, but unfortunately, I can't tell you an awful lot on how Samsung plans to upgrade the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra.

One interesting spec disclosed today is 64GB internal storage space, which would represent a major improvement over the 32 gigs on the original Galaxy Watch Ultra

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
