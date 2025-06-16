Hall-of-Fame leaker disseminates images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 line
Hall-of-Fame leaker Evan Blass disseminates images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series.
Last month we passed along renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic showing off a squircle design similar to last year's Galaxy Watch Ultra model. Today, famed leaker Evan Blass posted images showing the design of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra (2025). All three timepieces seem to share a common look with each model featuring a squircle design.
To accommodate the squircle design and a rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will feature thicker bezels than the other watches in the series. According to Blass, the three watches in the line will be named the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). The trio should be unveiled next month during the company's next Unpacked event which will include Sammy's new foldables for 2025.
Image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. | Image credit-Evan Blass
The Galaxy Watch series for 2025 will be running One UI 8 Watch and the first beta release was pushed out this week. The One UI 8 Watch interface includes Wear OS 6 which will supposedly include better battery life, the new Material 3 Expressive design language, and a more modern look that flows better. It also will include dynamic color theming which takes the dominant color from your selected watch face and uses it to create colored accents that match throughout the timepiece's interface.
Image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image credit-Evan Blass
You might think that little extras like this will run through the Galaxy Watch 8 model's battery life as though it were the last couple of slices of rare roast beef at a carnivore convention. But Samsung says that there will be a 10% improvement in battery life from Wear OS 5 to Wear OS 6.
Image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra (2025). | Image credit-Evan Blass
Samsung currently owns a 9% share of the global smartwatch market according to Counterpoint Research. Those results put the South Korean manufacturer in third place worldwide after Apple and Huawei.
The summer's Unpacked event is rumored to take place on July 13th in New York City. Last year's event was held on July 10th so the rumor mill might be right. There was a prototype Galaxy Watch 8 Classic already posted for sale on eBay. Model number SM-L505U features 64GB of internal storage with LTE support and a 46mm case. It was priced at $150 and was not sold.
